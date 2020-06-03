Stephen Jackson pledges to support George Floyd's daughter: 'I'm gonna walk her down the aisle'

Former NBA wing Stephen Jackson has been one of the most outspoken voices in sports on the death of George Floyd, citing his close friendship with the man whose death in Minneapolis police custody has sparked protests across the country.

Calling Floyd his “twin,” Jackson has recalled always meeting up with Floyd when visiting Houston and receiving genuine support from the man during his career.

Now, with Floyd gone, Jackson pledged at Minneapolis City Hall that he would support Floyd’s six-year-old daughter Gianna while appearing with her mother, Roxie Washington.

From CBS News:

"There's a lot of stuff you said that he's gonna miss — that I'm gonna be there for," he told Washington at the press conference. "I'm gonna walk her down the aisle. I'm gonna be there for her. I'm gonna be here to wipe your tears. I'm gonna be here for you and Gigi. Floyd might not be here, but I'm here for her, I'm here to get justice, and we're gonna get justice for my brother." "We're not leaving, we're gonna keep fighting, we're gonna send [Floyd] home in beautiful ways this week," he added. "But I'm telling you: We are not leaving, we are gonna demand justice."

Jackson isn’t the only one supporting Floyd’s family, as a GoFundMe set up by Floyd’s brother Philonise Floyd has raised more than $11 million as of Tuesday night. Of course, supporting a child requires more than money, and Jackson is clearly close with Gianna:

George Floyd’s daughter saying “DADDY CHANGED THE WORLD” is the sweetest heartbreaking thing on the internet. 💔💔💔💔 pic.twitter.com/sIwUFxpcSV — Vada_Fly (@Vada_Fly) June 2, 2020

Jackson has spoken out at every opportunity in the aftermath of Floyd’s death, calling for the arrest and conviction of not just Derek Chauvin — the fired Minneapolis police officer who was caught on video kneeling on Floyd’s neck — but the three other officers involved in Floyd’s death.

The 14-year NBA veteran has been joined by athletes and other figures from across sports in seeking police reform and action against institutional racism.

Stephen Jackson is willing to step in as a father figure for the daughter of his fallen friend. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

