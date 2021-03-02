Stephen Hendry comeback: Snooker legend returns in Gibraltar Open

Hendry pictured in 2019 (Getty Images)

Snooker legend Stephen Hendry has returned to the sport in the Gibraltar Open in Milton Keynes - nine years after his last appearance in a professional ranking event,

The 52-year-old faced his friend Matthew Selt in what he hoped would be the first step in qualifying to return to this year’s World Championship.

Hendry’s previous appearance on the tour was a heavy defeat to Stephen Maguire in the Crucible last eight in 2012, after which he announced his retirement.

Hendry won seven world titles, made 775 century breaks and earned nearly £9million in prize money as one of the biggest names in the sport, having made his breakthrough as a 16-year-old.

More to follow.