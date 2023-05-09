Stephen Graham and Hannah Walters’ Matriarch Productions Sets Partnership With Warp Films

Stephen Graham’s Matriarch Productions has set a development and production partnership with Warp Films.

Graham (“The Virtues,” “Boiling Point,” “Time,” “Help”) previously collaborated with Warp on his breakout role of Andrew “Combo” Gascoigne in award-winning film and series “This is England.”

Matriarch, co-founded by Graham and his actor-producer wife Hannah Walters (“Time,” “Boiling Point,” “Malpractice,” “This is England”), is working on several development projects with Warp, whose credits also include “Submarine,” “Four Lions” and “Tyrannosaur.” Hayley Squires (“I, Daniel Blake,” “Adult Material”) is working on a development script, with more names to be announced imminently. Projects developed through the new partnership will be co-produced by the two companies.

Warp Films CEO, Mark Herbert, said: “I have known Stephen and Hannah for almost 20 years and have always known that our tastes and passion for good storytelling are aligned. I’m delighted that we can develop new shows with them both and we already have some amazing ideas to add to our slate. It also helps that we are all really nice too.”

Walters and Graham added: “Having worked with Warp Films for years and having known Mark Herbert for such a gloriously lengthy time it feels like this Warp Films-Matriarch co-production is an absolute marriage made in heaven. We have such similar tastes, enthusiasm for projects and a core belief of providing opportunities that we feel thrilled and excited to work together and we can’t wait to bring audiences the many selected projects we will be collaborating on.”

Warp Films chief creative officer, Emily Feller, said: “Since joining Warp Films I have been blown away by the number of incredible relationships they sustain. As our slate grows, we absolutely need to support our home-grown talent in telling stories, sharing their worlds, and curating ideas to make brilliant British drama with global appeal. We will support them in any role they want to progress; producing, direction, writing, as we move forwards together to create something special.”

