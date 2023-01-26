Stephen Dorff Wants More Than Marvel’s ‘Worthless Garbage’

Nick Schager
·12 min read
Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Over the course of his four-decade career, Stephen Dorff has made just about every type of movie imaginable, from dramas (The Power of One, Somewhere) and comedies (Cecil B. Demented) to thrillers (Judgement Night) and Marvel blockbusters (Blade). Nonetheless, he’s never starred in anything quite like Divinity, a phantasmagoric sci-fi/horror saga in which he stars as Jaxxon Pierce, a mad scientist intent on completing his father’s (Scott Bakula) groundbreaking quest to achieve eternal life.

On a barren planet suffering from a 97 percent infertility rate, Jaxxon has found the key to humanity’s survival: Divinity, an elixir that prevents body and mind from aging. On the cusp of his breakthrough, Jaxxon is held hostage by two mysterious intergalactic brothers (Moises Arias and Jason Genao) who, with the help of a prostitute (Karrueche Tran), want to stop him from exacting his plans. At the same time, a group of otherworldly bodysuit-encased women on an alternate plane of existence (led by Bella Thorne’s commander) also strive to halt Divinity’s commercial circulation.

What ensues is a psychosexual head-trip of the craziest sort, full of hulking bodybuilders, supernova explosions, alien creatures, fantastical weapons and unholy mutations—the last of which have to do with Dorff’s megalomaniacal inventor. Executive-produced by Steven Soderbergh and written/directed by Eddie Alcazar (in his feature debut), it’s a surreal black-and-white fever dream about the high cost of beauty and longevity that melds live-action Lynchian insanity with stop-motion video game action.

Premiering at this year’s Sundance Film Festival (in the “Next” section), the film is a uniquely out-there affair, and one that reconfirms its leading man’s go-for-broke adventurousness.

A respected Hollywood veteran who’s expertly navigated both the mainstream and independent scenes, Dorff is a big-screen presence who invigorates even the most familiar of projects. In the case of Divinity, his frenzied intensity is an ideal fit for Alcazar’s flights of freakish fancy. Following its Park City premiere, we sat down with the actor to discuss Divinity and his wide-ranging body of work. He didn’t hold back about his feelings regarding first-time filmmakers, the state of mainstream cinema and today’s “garbage” superhero movies.

‘Infinity Pool’ Is a Nearly X-Rated, Disturbing Romp That Has Sundance Clutching Its Pearls

Divinity is a sci-fi/horror hybrid, and you have a history with horror dating all the way back to 1987’s The Gate. Is it a favorite genre of yours?

No. A friend of mine introduced me to Eddie on the phone during COVID, and I saw his short The Vandal [executive-produced by Darren Aronofsky], which did really well in Cannes. When you see that short, you realize this guy is an original filmmaker. Originality is definitely missing in our business. The movies this year alone were horrific.

In general, I think it’s a tougher job to be an actor these days because there are less interesting filmmakers, there are less good movies. Scripts are terrible for the most part. When I see or read a gem, those are the ones I’ll want to do, because as an actor, that’s what you need—I need my director, I need my script, I need my pieces, and then I can do what I fucking do. Without those pieces, an actor’s job is useless unless you’re doing dinner theater or want to be in an off-Broadway play, and I’m not that guy. I make films.

<div class="inline-image__caption"><p>Still from <em>Divinity</em></p></div> <div class="inline-image__credit">Sundance</div>

Still from Divinity

Sundance

How did Divinity come together?

I met Eddie over the phone, saw his short, and thought he was brilliant. Obviously, he has a huge fan base amongst really great filmmakers, because they put their names all over his movies. In this case, I knew Soderbergh wanted to make a picture with Eddie. We didn’t have a script, we didn’t have an idea. Through talking and getting to know him, I said, look, I’ll go on this journey with you and be in your first bigger entry into cinema. But what are we going to do?

He sent me a few things, but he basically just said he had an idea for this character, Jaxxon Pierce, who basically runs the world through this chemical he’s created. We’re somewhere in the future, but we don’t really know, and Divinity has basically taken over the world, and he’s doing it in an unorthodox way, and there are going to be a lot of secrets that are going to be unveiled. I said that sounds interesting, so what kind of character? He said like an Elon Musk with Asperger’s—he’s going to be very smart and confused and broken inside from his father.

Wow. “Elon Musk with Asperger’s.”

He started giving me all this shit, and then he got into the prosthetics of it all. I said it sounds like A Clockwork Orange meets The Elephant Man. I think of him in a Kubrick-esque way, because I think he’s doing things that nobody else is doing. I haven’t seen the other movies here, but normally at Sundance, it’s a lot of little movies, two people in a room talking, nice stories, heartfelt. This movie is for the world. This movie is going to be a juggernaut. There’s nothing like it. You really want to see it on a big screen.

At The Egyptian Theatre premiere, somebody had a seizure during our credit sequence, probably because it was triggered by our sound design, and it’s all over the news. The movie rocked.

‘Cat Person’ Devours Story’s Viral Discourse and Coughs Up an Unwatchable Hairball

I’m surprised to hear Divinity was such a collaborative partnership from the get-go. Is that common?

No, the whole thing was unorthodox. He built the part through me, and then built the story. I said, look, I don’t want to improv this shit. I want to know what I’m saying if I’m playing a guy who’s very different from who I am. I got to know how he talks, and Eddie would send me all these interviews of really intense back-channel web shit with these really smart guys in the Alex Jones world and beyond, and far-right, far-left weirdo tech guys. People I’ve never heard of, and don’t know who the fuck they are! [laughs] I’m watching these tapes thinking, Jesus, I’m going to talk like that?

I’m sitting on my ranch in Nashville trying to figure out, what the hell am I doing? Then I’m four weeks out, then I’m two weeks out, and I’m like, hmm, I still don’t know who the fuck this character is. I got to Joshua Tree, I bleached my head white, and I was still having a hard time locking in. I finally locked in once we started shooting, probably on the third day, so I wanted to go back and redo a few things.

<div class="inline-image__caption"><p>Wesley Snipes and Stephen Dorff in <em>Blade</em></p></div> <div class="inline-image__credit">Courtesy Everett Collection</div>

Wesley Snipes and Stephen Dorff in Blade

Courtesy Everett Collection

Do you ever have concerns about working with a first-time filmmaker?

It’s just different. I could be cast in a friend of mine’s movie or I could be cast in a big Michael Mann movie and go work for eight months with Michael on something, and ultimately, I’m just there to act. On this movie, it was more collaborative. It was a little more work, because anything that’s difficult in filmmaking, he put into this film and challenged himself.

Whether it’s the rarest Kodak film stock on the planet, which has only been shot on for three movies ever: Pi by Darren Aronofsky, our movie, and a Japanese movie that I can’t remember. Or it’s prosthetics in 120-degree heat shooting at Joshua Tree, because that’s where the house was that he wanted to shoot at. Everything was a hurdle. It was an incredibly difficult performance for me in this movie. But I think the movie is really, really amazing, so it’s all fine and dandy if I can get through it.

Sundance Hit ‘Fair Play’ Sold for a Huge $20 Million. Is It Worth It?

What was it like working under heavy prosthetics?

It’s not fun; it’s terrible [laughs]. I’ve done prosthetics with the best. Mike Marino did me twenty-eight times on True Detective, and that’s five-hour makeup every day to turn me into a 73-year-old man. This was a lot shorter but a lot more intense, because at one point in the later stages, it was like 45 pounds of prosthetics on my head, and I also can’t see out of my left eye. I only have one eye of vision, so I have to be led to the set. I can’t see where I’m fucking going.

It was a very discombobulating, uncomfortable, vulnerable performance because I’m naked through the fucking movie, and Eddie bleached my fucking hair, shaved my eyebrows, put me in nude-colored spandex shots for the whole movie. It basically was a very tiring, intense performance. I probably wasn’t in the greatest mood while making the movie, but I love the performance and I love the movie.

Is it difficult to find mainstream projects that are as interesting and challenging as something like Divinity?

I mean, mainstream movies—the few movies that are coming out in theaters that are doing well, like Avatar and Top Gun—I don’t even know what it all is. It’s all stupid to me. I think film festivals are, in a way, kind of silly, with the exception of, it brings filmmakers and people together and gets an audience to see your movie and you can launch it and sell it there. But in general, most of the movies are selling to streamers anyway, so it’s not really about cinema.

I think Divinity should be bought by the majors, and if the majors were smart—if DC or any of these companies were doing cool things—they would look for the next Eddie Alcazar, because that’s the future. Not making Black Adam and worthless garbage over and over again [laughs].

Ha! Black Adam

I’d do mainstream movies all the time if they were good. But if the one or two a year that happen don’t, for whatever reason, cast me in a role, I’m not going to lose sleep over it because I wasn’t one of fifty people in Oppenheimer. I mean, it looks cool, but to me, unless you’re playing Oppenheimer, I don’t want to be in that movie [laughs]. Unless it’s my friend’s movie, and then I’ll do a scene or pop up.

I just did my first comedy. I’m going to be with Danny McBride in the entire new season of The Righteous Gemstones, and that’ll be incredibly cool. I play his nemesis in Season 3. That show is the funniest show on TV, and they spend a fortune on it! It felt like it was bigger than True Detective at one point. It was like, what the fuck is going on here?

Were you looking to do comedy?

Danny’s a lovely dude, and I had so much fun with him. I just like doing different things. Nobody’s ever really come to me with a lot of comedies. I’ve obviously done comedy with little things—Sofia Coppola’s Somewhere has some. But in terms of a comedic career, I don’t have one. Danny really wrote me a fucking great part, and we just had a ball. It’s the silliest shit you’ve ever seen. It’s going to be awesome.

<div class="inline-image__caption"><p>Stephen Dorff and Elle Fanning in <em>Somewhere</em></p></div> <div class="inline-image__credit">Merrick Morton/Focus Features/Courtesy Everett Collection</div>

Stephen Dorff and Elle Fanning in Somewhere

Merrick Morton/Focus Features/Courtesy Everett Collection

How’d Righteous Gemstones come about?

I didn’t even know Danny; he just called me. I was like, dude, I’m so flattered, I’m going to tell [Adam] Sandler. Sandler met Jackie, his wife, at my 25th birthday party, and Sandler is obviously one of the biggest comedians on the planet, and he never hires me, and I always give him shit. So I texted him, “Hey Sandman, guess who I’m going to be working with who wrote me a great part? McBride, buddy!” And he’s like, get the fuck out of here, that’s awesome! All my friends are these big comedians, and in all my movies, I’m killing people or crying or mentally breaking down in a corner, or I’m naked in a chair in this movie being mutilated by two brothers from outer space.

Are there other genres, besides comedy, that you’d like to try, or revisit?

My life is pretty weird, but look, I love all kinds of movies. If comic-book movies were more like when I started when we made Blade, or the few that have been decent over the years, like when Nolan did The Dark Knight and reinvented Batman from Tim Burton, who’s obviously a genius…when they were interesting, like when Norrington did Blade, and Guillermo [del Toro] was fucking around in it. But all this other garbage is just embarrassing, you know what I mean? I mean, God bless them, they're making a bunch of money, but their movies suck [laughs]. And nobody’s going to remember them. Nobody’s remembering Black Adam at the end of the day. I didn’t even see that movie, it looked so bad.

Anne Hathaway’s ‘Eileen’ Is Dark, Explosive, and Has One Helluva Ending

Marvel is used to me trashing them anyway. How’s that PG Blade movie going for you, that can’t get a director? [laughs] Because anybody who goes there is going to be laughed at by everyone, because we already did it and made it the best. There’s no Steve Norrington out there.

That’s definitely true.

What I love is, Eddie is the future, and that, to me, is important. As an actor, if I want to keep working, I need my guys. I need my visionaries. He’s my guy, and he called me out, I called him out, and we gave birth to this, and we’ll do many more together, I think. I’ve got to collect those guys, frankly, because the guys I came up with in my early years, they’re all too old or they’re not making movies anymore. I’ve got to get to know these young new people. And the truth is, most of them aren’t good. Most of them have terrible taste in actors [laughs]. I don’t really know how to work with those people. I’ll just stick with the great artists.

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Get the Daily Beast's biggest scoops and scandals delivered right to your inbox. Sign up now.

Stay informed and gain unlimited access to the Daily Beast's unmatched reporting. Subscribe now.

Latest Stories

  • Tate brothers brought in for further questioning

    STORY: Tate, his brother Tristan and two Romanian female suspects have been in police custody since Dec. 29 pending an ongoing criminal investigation on charges of forming a criminal gang to sexually exploit women, accusations they deny."Everybody knows I'm innocent," Tate told reporters as he was brought in for further questioning by anti-organized crime prosecutors, the first comments to the media since his arrest. "Ask the police what evidence they have against me," Tristan Tate told reporters. On Thursday (January 17), a Romanian court extended their detention until February 27.

  • Swarm of Tanks Is Just the Start of Putin’s New Nightmare

    Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/GettyWestern-built tanks are finally on the table for Ukraine—just as the country is preparing to defend against a new Russian offensive expected this year.Ukraine’s deputy chief of military intelligence, Vadym Skibitsky, said recently that Russia will probably intensify efforts to push into Ukraine in the next few months, especially territory in eastern Ukraine that Kyiv liberated late last year. Ukrainian forces, meanwhile, are aiming to sto

  • Radek Faksa scores twice, 1st-place Stars beat Coyotes 4-0

    DALLAS (AP) — Radek Faksa had his first two-goal game in more than three years, captain Jamie Benn added a power-play goal and the Western Conference-leading Dallas Stars beat the hapless Arizona Coyotes 4-0 on Saturday night. Faksa scored both of his goals on rebounds in the first period, when the Stars went ahead 3-0, and rookie Wyatt Johnson scored his 12th goal in the second period. It was first multipoint game this season for Faksa, who had last scored two goals on Nov. 15, 2019. Jake Oetti

  • Precious Achiuwa is showing he's improved his court awareness

    Amit Mann and Asad Alvi discuss what Precious Achiuwa has shown since he's returned from injury and the improvements he's made in his court awareness. Listen to the full episode on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Edwards scores 44; Wolves hand Rockets 13th straight loss

    MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Anthony Edwards scored a season-high 44 points, D'Angelo Russell added 23 and the Minnesota Timberwolves handed the Houston Rockets their 13th straight loss with a 113-104 victory Saturday night. Edwards eclipsed 40 points for the first time this season on 17-of-29 shooting from the field, including seven 3-pointers. Nathan Knight provided a spark of the bench, scoring a season-high 19 points. Houston's Alperen Sengun scored 19 points and grabbed 16 rebounds, taking advantage

  • Purdy, 49ers beat Cowboys 19-12, advance to NFC title game

    SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Christian McCaffrey scored on a go-ahead 2-yard run in the fourth quarter and San Francisco’s defense did the rest, sending the 49ers to their second straight NFC title game with a 19-12 victory over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday. The 49ers (15-4) used back-to-back long scoring drives in the second half to wear down the Cowboys (13-6) and win their 12th straight game. San Francisco advanced to play the Eagles in the NFC title game next Sunday in Philadelphia after losin

  • Canadian aerials skiers Duchaine, Fontaine just miss World Cup podium in Quebec

    Canadians Alexandre Duchaine and Miha Fontaine finished fourth and fifth respectively at the World Cup aerials event in Le Relais, Que., on Sunday. The 18-year-old Duchaine had a clean jump of 111.37 in the second round of the final after securing his spot in the top six with a score of 109.74 on his first jump. The Quebec City native finished 7.18 points back of American Christopher Lillis for bronze, but secured his third top-five World Cup finish after finishing fourth in Finland earlier this

  • Brewers' Anderson hopeful improved shoulder sparks rebound

    MILWAUKEE (AP) — Now that his shoulder isn’t bothering him anymore, new Milwaukee Brewers acquisition Brian Anderson is hoping he can recapture the hitting success he enjoyed earlier in his career. The Brewers announced the signing of Anderson on Monday, though the deal was initially reported Wednesday. Terms weren’t revealed, but a person close to the situation said the former Miami Marlins third baseman/right fielder received a one-year, $3.5 million contract and could earn an additional $2 mi

  • 76ers, without Embiid and Harden, edge Kings for 5-0 trip

    SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Tyrese Maxey scored 15 of his 32 points in the third quarter and the Philadelphia 76ers, playing without Joel Embiid and James Harden, completed a perfect five-game road trip by beating the Sacramento Kings 129-127 on Saturday night. Maxey also had seven assists and six rebounds to help the 76ers overcome a 21-point deficit. Embiid and Harden rested foot injuries but the rest of the 76ers snapped Sacramento's six-game winning streak. Tobias Harris, Montrezl Harrell and

  • Paul beats Shelton in all-US quarterfinal at Australian Open

    MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Tommy Paul reached his first Grand Slam semifinal and ended the surprising run of Ben Shelton by winning their all-American matchup at the Australian Open 7-6 (6), 6-3, 5-7, 6-4 on Wednesday. Paul, a 25-year-old from New Jersey, is the first man from his country to make it to the final four at Melbourne Park since Andy Roddick in 2009. Roddick was also the last man from the U.S. to win a Grand Slam singles championship, at the U.S. Open 20 years ago. The 35th-ranked P

  • Rahm outlasts rookie Thompson to win AmEx by 1 stroke

    LA QUINTA, Calif. (AP) — While Jon Rahm had plenty of chances to pump his right first after nice shots on Sunday, the look of relief on his face after holding off rookie Davis Thompson put into perspective his victory at The American Express. The Spanish star took advantage of mistakes by Thompson over the adventuresome final three holes and closed with a 4-under 68 to win by one stroke, his second PGA Tour win in as many starts this year. “I'm, in a weird way, glad that today went the way it we

  • Bruins beat Sharks 4-0, extend winning streak to five games

    BOSTON (AP) — Defensemen Hampus Lindholm and Charlie McAvoy scored highlight-reel goals, Linus Ullmark made 17 saves and the NHL-leading Boston Bruins beat the San Jose Sharks for the 11th straight time, 4-0 on Sunday night. The Bruins won their fifth straight game and improved to 22-1-3 at home this season, including a victory at Fenway Park as the “home” team in the Winter Classic. “Our bench was really motivated by it,” Boston’s first-year coach Jim Montgomery said of the McAvoy and Lindholm

  • Bruce, there he goes: Struggling Canucks fire head coach Boudreau, hire Tocchet

    VANCOUVER — General manager Patrik Allvin feels strongly that his Vancouver Canucks needed a coaching change — whether the passionate fan base wanted one or not. The change came Sunday when the Canucks officially fired head coach Bruce Boudreau and replaced him with Rick Tocchet. The former coach of the Tampa Bay Lightning and Arizona Coyotes is the 21st head coach in the franchise's history. “Those decisions are never easy," Allvin said in a press conference. "But at this point I felt there was

  • 3 forwards Maple Leafs should target at NHL trade deadline

    The Maple Leafs don't have much cap space, but they still have options to improve their roster by the NHL trade deadline.

  • Hachimura discusses trade speculation after 30-point night

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Rui Hachimura doesn't seem too disturbed by the idea he could be traded. “I just want to be somewhere that wants me as a basketball player, and I want to be somewhere that likes my game," the Washington Wizards forward said Saturday night. When asked if Washington is that place, he replied: “I don't know. We've got to find out.” Hachimura was certainly an asset for the Wizards on Saturday, when he equaled a career high with 30 points in a win over Orlando. That came shortly aft

  • Ovechkin Chasing Gretzky: Assisting Ovi on goals is an art

    ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — Alex Ovechkin certainly has a lot of helpers. The Russian star has climbed to second on the NHL career goals list with a supporting cast of teammates eager to help him rewrite the history books. Only Wayne Gretzky with 894 has more goals than Ovechkin’s 810, of which only 40 have been unassisted. Setting up the greatest-goal scorer of this generation and perhaps one day hockey’s best is an art — one that has been crafted and perfected over Ovechkin’s 18-year career in North

  • Boudreau bids goodbye as struggling Canucks drop 4-2 decision to surging Oilers

    VANCOUVER — Canucks coach Bruce Boudreau stood on the bench Saturday night, clapping for the crowd and trying to soak in a bittersweet moment. Vancouver had just dropped a 4-2 decision to the visiting Edmonton Oilers — the team's third loss in four nights — but chants of Bruce, there it is!" to the tune of Tag Team's "Whoomp! (There it is)" still echoed around Rogers Arena. Expectations are that Boudreau will be fired in the coming days and the veteran NHL bench boss treated Saturday's game as i

  • Canadian rugby women finish 11th while men place 14th at New Zealand Sevens

    HAMILTON, New Zealand — The Canadian women finished the HSBC New Zealand Sevens on a winning note Saturday, thumping Papua New Guinea 44-5 to place 11th. Canada, which came into the tournament in ninth place in the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series standings after two events, got three tries from Bianca Farella and singles from Krissy Scurfield, Nakisa Levale, Fancy Bermudez Chavez, Renee Gonzalez and Shalaya Valenzuela against Papua New Guinea, an invitational side at the tournament. The Canadian

  • Mahomes leads Chiefs past Jags 27-20 with injured ankle

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Hobbling along on an injured ankle, Patrick Mahomes threw for 195 yards and two touchdowns on Saturday, leading the Kansas City Chiefs to a 27-20 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars and a spot in their fifth straight AFC title game. Mahomes missed most of the second quarter after his ankle was landed on by a Jacksonville defender. But the All-Pro quarterback returned in the second half and led the Chiefs on a 75-yard TD drive in the fourth quarter that helped to ensure

  • Golden Knights dominate Capitals from beginning in 6-2 win

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Paul Cotter scored twice and the Vegas Golden Knights finally off to a good start, easily beating the Washington Capitals 6-2 on Saturday night to end a three-game losing streak. Washington captain Alex Ovechkin didn't play because of a lower-body injury and is listed by the Capitals as day to day. He leads the team with 30 goals and 52 points. Even if Ovechkin had been on the ice, the Capitals might have had trouble against the Knights, who had looked anything but sharp in losi