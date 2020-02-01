Warriors reportedly 'hopeful' for March return for Stephen Curry

The Warriors will be without Stephen Curry for another month, but his return might not be long after that. (AP Photo/John Hefti)

The light at the end of the tunnel seems to be coming into focus for the Golden State Warriors.

Stephen Curry, ruled out for another month, will be re-evaluated at the start of March and the team is “hopeful” that his return from a broken left hand will come in March, according to The Athletic’s Anthony Slater.

Steph Curry recovery update: Out another month, all 11 February games. Another re-evaluation in four weeks. Making steady progress. Team is "hopeful" for a March return. Curry clearly targeting the start of the month. He's been going through increased intensity shooting routines. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) February 1, 2020

That’s in line with previous reports that Curry is targeting a March 1 return date and his chances of returning that month are “excellent.” A return then would mean Curry will have missed 51 games, having been out since Oct. 30.

Getting Curry back should obviously come as good news for the Warriors, but the team’s incentives at that point in the season might make things awkward. The team currently has the worst record in the NBA at 10-39, and will likely be all but eliminated by the time Curry is able to come back.

If the Warriors are still struggling by then, the best path back to championship contention will probably be playing Curry as lightly as possible while gunning for superior position in the draft lottery. That’s probably not the way anyone envisioned them finishing out their season, but it remains reality for what has been a surreal year in the Bay Area.

