Stephen Curry, Simone Biles among athletes condemning violent Trump supporters at U.S. Capitol
A violent mob of President Donald Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, forcing Congress to lockdown as it prepared to affirm President-Elect Joe Biden’s victory in the 2020 election. At least one person was shot and died during the riot.
As video of the riot emerged, athletes — many of whom spoke out against racial and social injustice in 2020 — condemned the violent behavior of the mob.
Many criticized Trump for inciting the riot. Others — like Philadelphia 76ers head coach Doc Rivers — questioned how the situation would have been handled if a group of Black individuals attempted to storm the Capitol.
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry echoed that sentiment, pointing out the rhetoric Trump used against those protesting racial and social injustice in July.
There is literally a tweet for everything. Cat got your tongue today huh? https://t.co/yKd8dgm2wn
— Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) January 6, 2021
embarrassed but not surprised
disgusted but not surprised
sad but not surprised
angry but not surprised
speechless but not surprised
— Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) January 7, 2021
Black people get pulled over and don’t make it out alive. We can’t sleep in our own beds without being killed. We can’t jog without being killed. We can’t walk down the street with our hoodies up without being killed but they can do this??? https://t.co/j59OMKw4LO
— DWade (@DwyaneWade) January 6, 2021
Watching CNN and this doesn’t even seem real
— A'ja Wilson (@_ajawilson22) January 6, 2021
And you thought "Taking A Knee" was too much!?!
— NAACP (@NAACP) January 6, 2021
Never thought Americans would let terrorists into the capital without a fight....sad day
— Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) January 6, 2021
Today was acts of terrorism, and should be treated as such!
— Allen Robinson II (@AllenRobinson) January 6, 2021
Same people that didn’t want us kneeling...nvm. 🤦🏾♂️
— Davante Adams (@tae15adams) January 6, 2021
👇🏾👇🏾👇🏾 https://t.co/TO8vSjO0oN
— Bradley Beal (@RealDealBeal23) January 6, 2021
Facts. https://t.co/zw65HzdCKa
— Marcus Stroman (@STR0) January 6, 2021
Now I am watching guys break windows in the Capitol and break into the building. EVERYONE needs to stand united against this. Now they said a woman was shot in the chest on Capitol grounds. STOP THIS NOW!
— Stan Van Gundy (@realStanVG) January 6, 2021
Now y’all know if a crowd of black people were to gather and do this to a playground let alone the capitol it’d be a wrap for each person on the other side of law enforcement!
— Matt Forte (@MattForte22) January 6, 2021
America showing they ass today. Only in this country can white people storm a capital and nobody gets hurt but my black ass can walk down the street and get killed. America media job well done.
— Roddy White (@roddywhiteTV) January 6, 2021
This is America... did they really just storm the Capitol in an attempted ..coup!?
— Randall Cobb (@rcobb18) January 6, 2021
WOW.. SPEECHLESS.! U THINK IF THE BLACKLIVES MATTER MOVEMENT GOT THIS FAR IT WOULD STILL BE NO INJURIES OR DEATH.!? 🤔 https://t.co/GRiSzUQ5NC
— JAE CROWDER (@CJC9BOSS) January 6, 2021
The difference in the treatment between races in America is on full display
— Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) January 6, 2021
We Wouldn’t Have Even Made It Down The Street!!!! 🤯🤯🤯🤯
— Jarvis Juice Landry (@God_Son80) January 6, 2021
— Lucas Giolito (@LGio27) January 6, 2021
Y'all would've bombed the capital without a second thought if these were black people. Y'all wild.
— Devereaux *casual fan* Peters (@MsPeters14) January 6, 2021
Our heads woulda been blown off already.... This is crazy
— Isaiah Thomas (@isaiahthomas) January 6, 2021
Damn shame https://t.co/ZgRmE3clhK
— Jayson Tatum (@jaytatum0) January 6, 2021
this hits https://t.co/UIheHljq9Q
— Jack Flaherty (@Jack9Flaherty) January 6, 2021
Deescalate and Talk to them? Did they start new training? Or was this always what they are taught to do? 🤔 https://t.co/ajUhQLT21N
— Adrian Amos (@_SmashAmos31) January 6, 2021
I’m in awe of what’s going on in our country. But honestly, it’s what’s been going on forever; it’s just blatant now. What’s the excuse for this one?
— Shed Long Jr. (@SLONG895) January 6, 2021
An absolute disgrace what’s happening at the US Capitol right now. And a blatant example of inequity in how law enforcement chooses to deal with those involved. 🗑🗑🗑
— Kevin Love (@kevinlove) January 6, 2021
This is disgraceful. Every country in the world watching this laughing at how we’ve torn each other apart. We are supposed to be the model for democracy. Absolutely embarrassing. WE must be better.
— Marco Gonzales (@MarcoGonzales_) January 6, 2021
