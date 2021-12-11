Stephen Curry the runaway favorite to win MVP right now

More than five years after winning his second Most Valuable Player award, Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry could be on his way to claiming a third. Curry, who is second in the NBA in scoring and first in both 3-pointers made and attempted, got 94 of the 100 first-place votes cast in the 2021-22 debut of ESPN’s MVP straw poll, which was conducted from Dec. 3 through Dec. 6.

Source: Tim Bontemps @ ESPN

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA

LeBron on Steph Curry potentially passing Ray Allen (which LBJ admitted it’s only a matter of time): “Pretty cool accomplishment. … He’s a once in a lifetime basketball player.” – 11:18 PM

Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA

LeBron on Steph Curry: “If there’s one guy in NBA that can make 16 3’s, it’s Steph Curry. … That just lets you know how incredible he is.” – 11:16 PM

The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA

JaVale Curry McGee? 🤣🎯

pic.twitter.com/t41SYwG4A9 – 10:53 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

Steph Curry and Steve Kerr have high praise for Joel Embiid ahead of the matchup on Saturday #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2021/12/10/ste… via @SixersWire #NBA – 10:32 PM

Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire

After hitting five triples against the Trail Blazers, Steph Curry trails Ray Allen by 10 3-pointers for the NBA’s all-time record from beyond the arc. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2021/12/08/cur… – 10:00 PM

Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA

How many push notifications and tweets will you see when Steph Curry breaks this 3-PT record? – 9:35 PM

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

Steph Curry said he isn’t feeling the weight of the record chase, didn’t feel like he was pressing the other night.

Soundbite from night practice in Philadelphia pic.twitter.com/YL7uNNpmOQ – 9:32 PM

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

Steph Curry on where he might break the 3-point record (Phi, Ind, NYK, Bos): “You can create a narrative for any of these next four games. Seth tomorrow. Knowing what Reggie meant to Indiana. The Garden speaks for itself. Boston, where Ray passed Reggie.” – 9:16 PM

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers

Steph Curry getting up post-practice shots. pic.twitter.com/MGg1ttMzVt – 9:10 PM

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers

Stephen Curry ends his post-practice workout with a swish. pic.twitter.com/muoASdfuv5 – 9:08 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

I’m pretty sure this guy Steph Curry is gonna have a solid career. He looks like he can really shoot the ball. pic.twitter.com/YcV8TKuEPG – 8:41 PM

Kevin Pelton @kpelton

Let me be the latest person in your timeline to recommend @Marcus Thompson‘s feature on Stephen Curry as he approaches the all-time 3-point record. A masterful job of weaving anecdotes, data and quotes to offer insight: bit.ly/3oH9V06 – 6:49 PM

Micah Adams @MicahAdams13

The Warriors trading for Sabonis, sitting Curry on Monday then Sabonis going for 37-12-7 against the Pacers in Indiana feels about right. – 5:50 PM

Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron

I wrote on why breaking the 3-pointers record will mean so much to Stephen Curry and the people who helped him reach this milestone: sfchronicle.com/sports/warrior… – 5:47 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

Who’s the better GOAT at their craft?

Steph Curry or… Steven Adams?

➡️ https://t.co/j6g1SIhlE3 pic.twitter.com/OZYelFGxSQ – 5:27 PM

Chiney Ogwumike @chiney

Soooo we crunched the numbers and this was ironic! 😂

Steph Curry shoots his deepest 3s on this defender: pic.twitter.com/DxEoQnOkci – 5:01 PM

Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire

Here is a look at what fans and analysts were saying on Twitter about Steph Curry, Otto Porter Jr. and the Warriors’ win over the Trail Blazers on Wednesday night. warriorswire.usatoday.com/lists/nba-twit… – 4:00 PM

Marc Stein @TheSteinLine

My official prediction: Stephen Curry will break Ray Allen’s NBA record for career 3-pointers Tuesday night at Madison Square Garden.

My reasoning, plus the usual array of around-the-league notes, is all here in the latest This Week In Basketball column: marcstein.substack.com/p/weekend-dime… – 2:49 PM

Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire

After hitting five triples against the Trail Blazers, Steph Curry trails Ray Allen by 10 3-pointers for the NBA’s all-time record from beyond the arc. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2021/12/08/cur… – 1:00 PM

NBA Math @NBA_Math

RPR MVP Predictor standings, determined by team success and Rolling Player Ratings:

1. Stephen Curry: 14.88

2. Nikola Jokic: 14.07

3. Giannis Antetokounmpo: 14.0

4. Kevin Durant: 13.83

5. Trae Young: 13.0

6. DeMar DeRozan: 12.54

7. Anthony Davis: 11.96

8. Jimmy Butler: 11.95 pic.twitter.com/DtVQRerJCq – 10:45 AM

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

New ESPN story: The latest edition of the MVP straw poll is out, and it produced one big conclusion: Stephen Curry is, so far, the runaway favorite to step into rarified air and claim his third MVP award. espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 10:32 AM

More on this storyline

