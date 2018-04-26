Stephen Curry returns to practice, questionable to play in Game 1 vs. Pelicans

The Golden State Warriors got some good news on Thursday.

Head coach Steve Kerr told reporters that point guard Stephen Curry has returned to practice for the first time since suffering a sprained MCL on March 23.

”Steph practiced at 100 percent, he did everything, he looked good,” Kerr said. ”What we have to do is see how his body responds the rest of the day, put him through another practice tomorrow. I think he needs to string together two good days but it was very positive today.”

The Warriors won their opening-round series against the San Antonio Spurs in five games without Curry and are preparing to face a red-hot New Orleans Pelicans team that swept the Portland Trail Blazers in the first round. Game 1 is on Saturday.

Sources told Yahoo Sports Shams Charania on April 13 that Curry’s target was to return for the second round, which falls in line with the progress report from Kerr.

Stephen Curry returned to practice Thursday for the first time since spraining his MCL on March 23 and may be ready for Game 1 against the Pelicans. (AP)

