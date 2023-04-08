Stephen Curry reportedly receives $75 million in Under Armour stock under new deal

Stephen Curry will receive $48 million in salary this season from the Golden State Warriors. It won't be the biggest compensation he sees this year.

The Warriors star will receive a grant of $75 million in Under Armour stock as part of his long-term deal with the company signed last week, according to The Athletic's Mike Vorkunov. The contract is reportedly expected to cover the remainder of Curry's basketball career and can become a lifetime deal, like LeBron James has with Nike, if certain conditions are met.

The stock award, which comes out to 8,823,530 restricted stock units and was disclosed in a public SEC filing, will reportedly vest in two installments in 2029 and 2034, as long he remains with Under Armour.

It has never been a bad time to be Stephen Curry's wallet, but it's especially good these days. (AP Photo/Darren Yamashita)

That stock doesn't reflect the direct payments made from Under Armour to Curry, which seems likely to come in at eight figures annually. The whole deal is on top of the four-year, $215 million contract he currently holds with the Warriors, not to mention his other business interests (though his FTX deal hasn't been doing too well lately).

There are also the business dealings of Curry's wife Ayesha, such as her food businesses, cookbook and Food Network appearances.

At Under Armour, Curry will now hold the title of president of the company’s Curry Brand. He has been with the company since 2013, having moved over from Nike two years before his first MVP season and NBA championship. Curry has become the biggest name in Under Armour's stable of sponsored athletes, and the company clearly had no plans to lose him.