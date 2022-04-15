Stephen Curry to play with minutes restriction in return

Anthony Slater: Steph Curry will be on some sort of a minutes restriction in his return. No exact number yet. Kerr: “He’s not playing 30, 35 minutes.” He will start though and they’ll figure out the pattern from there.
Source: Twitter @anthonyVslater

Matt Steinmetz @SteinmetzNBA
I thought notion of Steph Curry coming off bench was preposterous—healthy, hurt or even coming back from injury. Till that Portland playoff game. All on table for Game 1. – 9:37 PM

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Why Warriors’ Stephen Curry feels optimistic both about playing in Game 1 vs Nuggets and staying healthy after missing the past 12 games with a sprained ligament and bone bruise in his left foot. https://t.co/PZPrNN4jjP pic.twitter.com/o6HlCHzpoF9:36 PM

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Steph Curry will be on some sort of a minutes restriction in his return. No exact number yet. Kerr: “He’s not playing 30, 35 minutes.” He will start though and they’ll figure out the pattern from there. pic.twitter.com/hhfHWS7JRz8:39 PM

Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
Steph Curry has proven that the rules that apply to many players — whether in terms of recovery timelines or shooting range — often aren’t relevant for him. That’s what the Warriors would be banking on if they let him play Saturday. sfchronicle.com/sports/warrior…6:56 PM

Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
In the latest step towards his potential return to the court, Steph Curry (foot) participated in a scrimmage at practice on Thursday. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/04/14/war…6:41 PM

Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
Steph Curry: “I’ve never enjoyed practice as much as this week. There’s a good energy.” – 6:14 PM

Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
Stephen Curry on scrimmaging today in practice:
“Everything about it was awesome. The moment, getting ready for playoffs, being out four weeks, every step has been in the right direction in terms of trying to get back out there, and I’ve never enjoyed practice so much.” – 5:58 PM

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Steph Curry said there remains discomfort in his foot, but he doesn’t need to be 100%.
“When you get cleared to play, there’s no time to really worry about that. Are you gonna help the team win? Are you gonna make an impact? If I feel like the answer is yes, I’m ready to play.” pic.twitter.com/15oYSuqLbe5:57 PM

Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
Stephen Curry: “There’s a little uncertainty in terms of what rotations will look like, but I feel like we have enough in the bank in terms of playoff experience.” – 5:56 PM

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Stephen Curry on potentially playing with Klay, Draymond and Andre for the first time together all season: “There’s a lot of excitement about that. There’s also uncertainty about rotations on what it’s really going to look like. But I think we have enough in the bank.” – 5:55 PM

Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
Steph Curry on today’s scrimmage: “Everything about it was awesome. … I’ve never enjoyed practice so much.” – 5:49 PM

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Stephen Curry on his scrimmage today: “Everything about it was awesome.” – 5:49 PM

Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
From Nuggets practice: Markus Howard has been playing the role of Steph Curry in drills. Jamal Murray’s also on the scout team. He’s been putting on his best Klay Thompson impression, hence the headband from yesterday. – 5:46 PM

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Warriors guard Klay Thompson on how Stephen Curry looked in today’s scrimmage: “Steph looked like himself. He gives everybody a lift. Just his presence on the court, it’s great to have him out there.” – 5:07 PM

Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
The latest on Steph Curry, who is on track to return for Game 1 of the first round Saturday: sfchronicle.com/sports/warrior…5:07 PM

Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Steph Curry (foot) is reportedly on track to make his highly-anticipated return to the court for game 1 of the opening round of the playoffs against the Nuggets on Saturday. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/04/14/rep…4:50 PM

Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
Not surprisingly, Curry will have a minutes restriction Saturday, – 4:22 PM

Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
Stephen Curry scrimmaged today, and Steve Kerr said right now things are looking good, and he will have a minutes restriction whenever he returns. – 4:21 PM

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Steve Kerr believes Steph Curry will have a minutes restriction, and said he won’t play “30-35 minutes.” Kerr suggested Curry won’t come off the bench after doing so off prior injuries leading into playoffs. Then, Kerr said “I was young & dumb.” Now? Kerr: “Old & dumb.” – 4:20 PM

Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Kerr says Curry will be under a minute restriction if and when he plays. Kerr doesn’t know what that will look like yet, though. Those discussions (and talks about the rotation at large) will happen tomorrow. – 4:20 PM

Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Steve Kerr said if Curry plays, and it’s looking that way, he’ll be on a minutes restriction – 4:20 PM

Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
Curry scrimmaged today, optimistic he’ll play Saturday. Warriors aren’t making anything official yet. – 4:20 PM

Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Curry will have a minutes restriction upon his return, per Kerr. – 4:20 PM

Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Steph Curry participated in the team’s scrimmage today. Steve Kerr says he played three six minute spurts. He says he’s “optimistic” that he’ll be available for Game 1, but he’ll be re-evaluated again tomorrow before any official decisions are made. – 4:19 PM

Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Per Warriors coach Steve Kerr: Stephen Curry (foot sprain) was a full participant in today’s scrimmage and, assuming no issues on Friday, should be available Saturday for Game 1 of the series against the Nuggets. Three 6-minute segments. Curry is ‘optimistic’ that he will play. – 4:19 PM

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Steph Curry scrimmaged today. Three 6-minute segments. Kerr: “Felt good. Told me it’s another checkpoint to hit. He’s optimistic he’ll play Saturday.” Warriors not making anything official. But everything clearly remains on track. – 4:19 PM

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Warriors coach Steve Kerr said Stephen Curry told him he “feels optimistic” he will play in Game 1. But Warriors will see how Curry responds tomorrow after scrimmaging today. – 4:18 PM

Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Despite missing 18 games, Steph Curry finished the 2021-22 regular season with the most made 3-pointers in the league with 285. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/04/12/ste…4:00 PM

Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
Stephen Curry is “very optimistic” about playing Game 1 on Saturday. We should learn shortly whether he scrimmaged today, which would indicate that he has a very good chance of playing Game 1. sfchronicle.com/sports/article…2:39 PM

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry (foot) is on track to make his return in Game 1 vs. Nuggets on Saturday as long as he clears team’s scrimmage today without issues, sources tell me and @Anthony Slater. – 2:08 PM

Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
Check out the latest episode of the Warriors’ Multiverse. Is Stephen Curry playing in game 1? How the Warriors will perform against the Nuggets, Andre Iguodala’s thoughts on winning a championship this season, and more.
#DubNation
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/war…12:39 PM

Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
In a positive step in his foot injury recovery, Warriors guard Steph Curry was on the floor for Wednesday’s practice. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/04/13/war…10:00 AM

Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Warriors Wire celebrates the brilliance of Stephen Curry with a photo gallery of his 50-point games. warriorswire.usatoday.com/gallery/stephe…4:00 AM

More on this storyline

Mark Medina: Warriors’ Stephen Curry said he’s “hoping it’s Saturday” when he returns for Game 1 vs the Nuggets -via Twitter @MarkG_Medina / April 14, 2022

Connor Letourneau: Steph Curry on his injured left foot: “There’s a little bit of pain or discomfort. But you get cleared to play, and at that point there’s no time to really worry about that.” -via Twitter @Con_Chron / April 14, 2022

Connor Letourneau: Steph Curry: “This injury, the first 2.5 weeks, I literally couldn’t do anything. I had a boot on. … It’s weird how it goes from almost 0% to 75% really quick.” -via Twitter @Con_Chron / April 14, 2022

