Stephen Curry will play in Web.com Tour event for second straight year

After winning back-to-back NBA titles, Stephen Curry will make it back-to-back starts at the Web.com Tour's Ellie Mae Classic. The Golden State Warriors star announced on Monday he has accepted a sponsor's exemption to tee it up in the San Francisco Bay-area event again on Aug. 9-12 after an impressive debut last year.

Curry shot a pair of 74s at TPC Stonebrae in 2017. He missed the cut by 11 shots and finished tied for 148th in the 156-man field, but drew praise from many for his effort.

“The players on the Web.com Tour welcomed me with open arms in 2017, and it was an amazing experience to play with up-and-coming PGA TOUR stars inside the ropes at TPC Stonebrae,” Curry said in a statement issued on Monday. “I have been fortunate to be a member of an incredible team in the Golden State Warriors, and I was elated to feel that same level of camaraderie onsite last year. Golf is a game that has provided wonderful experiences in my life, and I am excited to return to the Ellie Mae Classic in August.”

Curry has been keeping his game sharp -- even during the NBA Finals in June. While the Warriors swept the Cleveland Cavaliers, Curry posted three scores to the USGA's GHIN system. He is currently listed with a 0.0 handicap index, although he's been as low as a plus-1.2.

It's been a big year for celebrity golfers already with Tony Romo making his PGA Tour debut in the Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship, where he shot 77-82 to miss the cut and finish in last place. Romo has since won a Wisconsin amateur tournament by nine shots and the American Century Championship at Lake Tahoe. Curry, who, like Romo, plays as an amateur, finished a disappointing T-11 in the tournament and jumped into Lake Tahoe after losing a bet to his dad. A celebratory leap into the San Francisco Bay, however, will be in order if he can somehow make the cut.

