Stephen Curry picks Bengals to win Super Bowl

Kylen Mills@KylenMills”Joe Sheisty is that his nickname? I’m going with the Bengals. I’m going with the Bengals.” -Steph Curry says he’s pulling for the Bengals to beat the Rams in the Super Bowl, says Joe Burrow will have to play out of his mind. @kron4news #SuperBowl #Dubnation #RuleItAll

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis

Seth Curry hopes to bring much-missed shooting ability to #Nets nypost.com/2022/02/12/set… via @nypostsports – 1:15 AM

Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire

After Steph Curry landed with Team LeBron, Kevin Durant selected Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins in the 2022 NBA All-Star draft. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/02/11/kev… – 1:00 AM

Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS

‘We are a lucky bunch to have No. 11 back.’

-Stephen Curry, after Klay Thompson’s 33 points, including 16 in a comeback fourth quarter, led the Warriors to victory over the Lakers. – 12:46 AM

Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears

Stephen Curry appears to be a Joe Burrow and picks the Bengals in the Super Bowl. pic.twitter.com/KSCvGlDqeJ – 12:42 AM

Justin Kubatko @jkubatko

Klay Thompson tonight:

✅ 33 PTS

✅ 5 REB

✅ 5-9 3P

It’s Thompson’s first 30-point game since Game 6 of the 2019 NBA Finals.

He and Stephen Curry (24) have each scored at least 20 points in the same game 187 times, the second-most such games in NBA history by a backcourt duo. pic.twitter.com/65L7A8aQTD – 11:23 PM

Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe

After going 24-for-51 from three over five games (47.1 percent), Curry is 9-for-32 (28.1 percent) over his last three. – 11:16 PM

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

Warriors have now screwed up this exact late game situation up the past two times. Didn’t foul up three and gave up a Pacers game-tying 3. Tried to foul up three tonight, but Curry’s foul was too late, three LeBron free throws. Missed two, though. Warriors survive. – 11:12 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

What a terrible call. Curry fouled him way before he was shooting. – 11:11 PM

Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe

Curry set to come back in with 4:40 left – 10:56 PM

Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe

Still no Curry. Klay’s surge bought more rest time – 10:55 PM

Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe

Looks like Curry and Thompson will sit after the timeout. Wiggins, Poole, Looney, Lee and Otto Porter – 10:49 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Final: Nets fall to the Heat 115-111. The losing streak is 11. Brooklyn played well enough to battle back, but had a few issues down the stretch. Irving with 29, Thomas with 22, Sharpe with a double-double. Kings come to town on Monday. Enter Seth Curry and Andre Drummond. – 10:32 PM

Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe

Curry is at 27 minutes with the fourth quarter to play. He’s +10 in a two-point game, so taking him off the floor is going to be tough in the fourth. But we know Kerr likes to keep him around 36. Will he stretch to 39 if need be? Will Steph win tonight? – 10:31 PM

Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS

Curry drains his first 3 of the evening. Midway Q3 – 10:16 PM

Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire

Warriors Wire celebrates the brilliance of Stephen Curry with a photo gallery of his 50-point games. warriorswire.usatoday.com/gallery/stephe… – 10:00 PM

Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS

At the half: Warriors 65, Lakers 62

-D springs massive leak in Q2 (LA 36 pts, 63.6% FG)

-Curry 17, Kuminga 16, Thompson 10

-15 assists, 5 turnovers

-Rebs: GSW 25, LA 19 – 9:47 PM

Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe

Curry crossed up himself and Horton-Tucker at the same time lol – 9:44 PM

Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS

Curry drives, gets fouled, hits the deck, comes up rubbing R knee area. Makes 2 FTs – 9:43 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Nets are getting outrebounded 14-8 and shooting just 2-for-10 from 3. They could use Seth Curry and Andre Drummond tonight. Alas… – 8:33 PM

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis

Seth Curry hopes to bring much-missed shooting ability to #Nets nypost.com/2022/02/12/set… via @nypostsports – 8:23 PM

Mike Trudell @LakersReporter

Starters: Westbrook, Bradley, LeBron, Johnson and Davis.

Vogel has said that for certain opposing guards, like Steph Curry, he’d go to Bradley and bring Monk off the bench. – 8:03 PM

Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire

To shake free from the defense of Julius Randle, Steph Curry showed off a crafty set of handles on Thursday against the Knicks. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/02/11/wat… – 8:00 PM

Stephen Curry @StephenCurry30

Lock in! #dubnation – 7:56 PM

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

Warriors starters tonight vs Lakers

Steph Curry

Klay Thompson

Andrew Wiggins

Jonathan Kuminga

Kevon Looney – 6:47 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Per Nets vs. Heat tonight:

Seth Curry (trade pending) – OUT

Andre Drummond (trade pending) – OUT – 6:11 PM

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis

Seth Curry (trade pending) and Andre Drummond (trade pending) are both out tonight for the #Nets vs the #Heat. #NBA – 6:10 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Nets ruled out Seth Curry and Andre Drummond for tonight’s game because the trade is still pending. So Nets without Durant, Simmons, Curry and Drummond. – 6:10 PM

Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire

Before All-Star weekend in Cleveland, LeBron James selected Steph Curry with the No. 3 overall pick in the NBA All-Star draft. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/02/10/leb… – 6:07 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Nets rule Seth Curry and Andre Drummond out tonight against Miami. Trade still pending apparently. – 6:06 PM

Nick DePaula @NickDePaula

Stephen Curry gifted the Howard Golf Women’s & Men’s teams with the #BHM edition of his new Curry 9, along with an alternate BHM PE pair.

@HUBison_Golf 🤝 @Stephen Curry pic.twitter.com/csE0Mepflq – 4:57 PM

Jorge Sierra @hoopshype

DeMar DeRozan is the fourth-best player in the NBA this season, per HoospHype’s Global Rating.

He just passed Stephen Curry in the ranking, which puts him as the No. 1 American player on the list this year.

hoopshype.com/lists/global-r… – 1:42 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Steve Nash expects Seth Curry and Andre Drummond to be out tonight against Miami but adds there’s an outside chance they play. – 12:31 PM

Nick Friedell @NickFriedell

Nash said there’s still an “outside chance” that all the paperwork and exams will be completed so that Curry and Drummond can play tonight vs. Heat — but he does not sound optimistic. Feels like their debut will be Monday against the Kings in Brooklyn. – 11:57 AM

Nick Friedell @NickFriedell

Seth Curry still isn’t sure if he’ll be able to play tonight given that all the physicals in the deal haven’t been completed yet. He felt over the last week a deal might happen — and joked that his wife, Callie, Doc Rivers’ daughter, wasn’t exactly thrilled with the deal. – 11:40 AM

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis

Asked Seth Curry how his wife Callie – Doc Rivers’ daughter – took the news of the trade to the #Nets: “She grew up around the league, so she knows this stuff can change any minute and we’re looking forward to this and to being a part of this team.” #NBA #sixers #76ers – 11:40 AM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Seth Curry met with the media for the first time since the trade. Said he was expecting to get dealt if a deal went down despite being Doc Rivers’ son-in-law. Isn’t sure if he will play tonight because the physicals still need to clear. – 11:38 AM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

Nets likely starters: Kyrie Irving , Seth Curry, Ben Simmons, Kevin Durant, Andre Drummond

Second unit: Patty Mills, Cam Thomas, Kessler Edwards/Joe Harris, James Johnson, LaMarcus Aldridge

Reserves: Blake Griffin, Nic Claxton, Bruce Brown, Day’Ron Sharpe, Jevon Carter, DDJ – 10:37 AM

Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire

To shake free from the defense of Julius Randle, Steph Curry showed off a crafty set of handles on Thursday against the Knicks. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/02/11/wat… – 10:00 AM

