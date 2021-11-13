Stephen Curry passes Ray Allen for most 3-pointers made in NBA history

Ray Allen’s record has finally fallen.

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry officially surpassed Allen on Friday night, and has now made more 3-pointers throughout his career than anyone else in NBA history.

When it rains, it pours 💧



Stephen Curry now has the most combined regular & postseason threes in league history. pic.twitter.com/7h9KbXmvvD — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) November 13, 2021

Curry entered Friday night’s blowout 119-93 win over the Chicago Bulls trailing Allen’s record — which includes both regular season and the playoffs — by a single 3-pointer.

He tied Allen with a bucket not even two minutes into the game, and then surpassed him with a contested shot from the top of the key over Alex Caruso.

With this three, Steph Curry passed Ray Allen for the most three pointers made all-time (including playoffs) 💦 pic.twitter.com/SXMLCKcmfL — ESPN (@espn) November 13, 2021

Curry finished the night with a team-high 40 points while shooting 9-of-17 from behind the arc.

Allen finished his career with 3,358 made 3-pointers. Curry, who is in his 13th season in the league, hit Allen’s mark in 585 less games. He entered Friday night’s game averaging 3.7 made 3-pointers per game and shooting better than 47% from behind the arc.

Curry set the single-season record with 402 3-pointers made during the 2015-16 season, when he averaged 5.1 made shots from behind the arc per contest. Headed into Friday night, Curry was averaging five made 3-pointers per game — meaning he’s almost perfectly on pace to match that outing.

Though Curry still has a ways to go to pull that off once again — the Warriors are only 12 games into the season, after all — his game certainly isn’t showing any signs of slowing down. At the rate he’s going, Curry should have this 3-point record locked down for a long, long time.