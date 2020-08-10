Stephen Curry offers to be PGA winner Collin Morikawa's caddie

Stephen Curry is ready to caddie for Collin Morikawa after the American's PGA Championship success.

Morikawa fired a 6-under 64 in the final round Sunday at TPC Harding Park in San Francisco to win his first major by two strokes.

Curry was in attendance and went to the 23-year-old's media conference afterward. After asking the first question, Curry — whose Warriors endured a poor 2019-20 NBA season and did not qualify for the bubble in Florida — followed up by asking to replace Morikawa's caddie, J.J. Jakovac.

"I'm free for the next three months if you need a caddie or replacement. No, J.J. is a great guy, but if you need me, I'm available," Curry said.

Morikawa responded: "Perfect. I can't wait. I want to see your game."