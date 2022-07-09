Stephen Curry on Kevin Durant rumors: ‘You take it for what it is’

Though Curry did not specifically address the improbability of a Warriors-KD reunion, he was careful to spare an invitation to his former teammate — and surely is aware of the message that would send to many of the teammates with which he celebrated an NBA Finals victory three weeks ago. “The rumor mill and all that stuff is part of the nature of the NBA and league,” Curry told NBC Sports Bay Area this week. “You take it for what it is. “You know how quickly things can change, but I like where we’re at.”
Source: Monte Poole @ NBC Bay Area

