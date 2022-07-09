Stephen Curry on Kevin Durant rumors: ‘You take it for what it is’

Though Curry did not specifically address the improbability of a Warriors-KD reunion, he was careful to spare an invitation to his former teammate — and surely is aware of the message that would send to many of the teammates with which he celebrated an NBA Finals victory three weeks ago. “The rumor mill and all that stuff is part of the nature of the NBA and league,” Curry told NBC Sports Bay Area this week. “You take it for what it is. “You know how quickly things can change, but I like where we’re at.”

Source: Monte Poole @ NBC Bay Area

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

https://twitter.com/TheWarriorsWire/status/1545633883433189376

https://twitter.com/SiriusXMNBA/status/1545607904270729216

https://twitter.com/NYPost_Lewis/status/1545559195768000512

https://twitter.com/Alex__Schiffer/status/1545558811628384258

https://twitter.com/NYPost_Lewis/status/1545558803063533568

https://twitter.com/Alex__Schiffer/status/1545558437207060481

https://twitter.com/StephenCurry30/status/1545548597961183233

https://twitter.com/DaltonJ_Johnson/status/1545539701905403904

https://twitter.com/StatsWilliams/status/1545518922748887041

https://twitter.com/BobbyMarks42/status/1545517834763005952

https://twitter.com/BasketNews_com/status/1545511594104332293

https://twitter.com/AdamZagoria/status/1545502370309742592

https://twitter.com/DuaneRankin/status/1545495890378379264

https://twitter.com/NOLAJake/status/1545490402219786240

https://twitter.com/GeraldBourguet/status/1545481593934024705

https://twitter.com/RomeovilleKid/status/1545477036637990912

https://twitter.com/JakeLFischer/status/1545459015060037632

https://twitter.com/NOLAJake/status/1545452401284431872

https://twitter.com/TheWarriorsWire/status/1545440534965141505

https://twitter.com/NOLAJake/status/1545430007694012416

https://twitter.com/ZachLowe_NBA/status/1545419862088073217

https://twitter.com/NOLAJake/status/1545407954211536896

https://twitter.com/StevePopper/status/1545407942416953345

https://twitter.com/ZakkasGeorge/status/1545374255487111173

https://twitter.com/SamQuinnCBS/status/1545226826020261891

https://twitter.com/StephenCurry30/status/1545198694441488384

https://twitter.com/StephenCurry30/status/1545114170789482496

https://twitter.com/TheWarriorsWire/status/1545072897965842435

https://twitter.com/MichaelVPina/status/1544791810823688192

https://twitter.com/MattGeorgeSAC/status/1544779908219432960

