Stephen Curry Jokingly Makes Fan Do 30 Push-Ups in Exchange for His Autograph at Golf Tournament

Stephen Curry made a fan's day by signing his jersey — but the 20-year-old earned it first.

The Golden State Warriors star, 34, was practicing his golf game on Thursday ahead of the American Century Championship tournament in South Lake Tahoe that kicked off Friday. Short on time between the 10th and 11th holes, he initially had to pass on signing autographs — so fan Mason Barber gave Curry an extra incentive to take a short break.

Barber told him he would do 30 push-ups, which was enough to grab Curry's attention. After stripping off any "extra weight" and taking a deep breath, Barber efficiently pumped them out, impressing the Warriors star and the crowd.

As Barber neared 30 push-ups, Curry signed his jersey and gave him a handshake. The NBA MVP later shared a clip of the impromptu fitness challenge on his Twitter page.

Curry is one of the top stars at the American Century Championship, where he's played nine times with three top-five finishes. Ahead of his practice round, Curry was asked about one of his challengers, fellow NBA star Charles Barkley, and if the former 76er had a shot at breaking into the top 70 this year.

And though there are just 86 competitors total, the 2022 NBA champ said, "no," with a laugh. "Hell, no. Clip that, send it to him, let him play it on every tee box. There's no way he's doing it."

The two have had a friendly rivalry dating back to 2015, when Barkley expressed doubt that the Warriors could make the playoffs. Speaking on his show, Inside the NBA, the TNT analyst said, "Maybe I'm old school, but I'm never going to like that little girly basketball where you have to outscore people. I'm biased against girl basketball." After realizing that that comment may come off as sexist, he said that he loves women's basketball, but doesn't want it in the NBA.

By 2017, the Warriors had won two NBA titles. At that point, Barkley said, addressing the team's fans, "I told you a jump-shooting team would never with the championship. I was right. Congratulations. Now you've won two." Curry has since racked up two more rings, after the Warriors won in 2018 and again last month.

Curry added Thursday, "As much faith as Chuck has had in the Warriors and jump-shooting teams winning championships — that's the least amount — that's the amount of faith I have in him hitting the top 70."

The three-day tournament, which will also feature stars Nick Jonas, Justin Timberlake, Aaron Rodgers and Tony Romo, began Friday morning with the first players teeing off at 8:20 a.m. PT. Curry will tee off at 9:50 a.m. PT.