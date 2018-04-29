Stephen Curry injury update: Warriors star out for Game 1 against Pelicans

Stephen Curry's absence will last at least another game. Warriors coach Steve Kerr declared before the team's second-round series opener Saturday against the Pelicans that Curry would miss Game 1 but "very likely play Tuesday" in Game 2.

Curry has been dealing with an MCL sprain in his left knee and has not played since March 23. Curry participated fully in Golden State’s practice Thursday, according to multiple reports.

Curry told the media Friday he has been increasing his intensity in practice and playing five-on-five.

“My knee feels pretty good,” Curry told reporters. “As I try to think about getting back not just into game shape, my normal minutes I usually play, but on top of that we’re talking about the playoffs, the second round. Against a team like New Orleans, you have to be ready. That’s the conversation that is going on.”

Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry said his team has been preparing for Curry to play.

“At some stage, he’ll play," Gentry said.

Curry, who won the MVP in 2015 and 2016, appeared in 51 games for the Warriors this season. He shot 42.3 percent from 3-point range and averaged 26.4 points per game. Golden State defeated the Spurs in five games to advance to the second round.

The Pelicans swept the Blazers in their first-round series. Gentry was an assistant coach with the Warriors from 2014-15.