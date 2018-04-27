Stephen Curry injury update: Warriors G upgraded for Game 1 vs. Pelicans, says, 'We back!'

Stephen Curry is one step closer to returning to the Warriors.

Head coach Steve Kerr said Thursday that Curry has been upgraded to questionable for Game 1 Saturday in the Western Conference semifinals against the Pelicans.

The All-Star also went through his first full-contact practice Thursday.

"Steph practiced, he did everything, looked good, too," Kerr told reporters. "I would say he's questionable for Game 1."

Just the sight of their teammate on the practice floor was uplifting, Klay Thomson said (per NBC Sports Bay Area).

“We were excited,” he said. “I know he is very eager to play. He’s a competitor, so I know that sitting down kills him. We can’t wait for him to get back, whenever that is.”

Kerr said that could be Saturday.

“What we have to do is see how his body responds the rest of the day (Thursday) and put him through another practice (Friday),” the Warriors coach said. “He needs to string together a few good days, but it was very positive (Thursday).”

NBC Sports Bay Area noted that Curry closed Thursday’s practice session, supervised by assistant Bruce “Q” Fraser, by shouting, “We back, Q! We back!” The two then leapt together for a chest bump, accompanied by laughs.

Curry, 30, was ruled out before every game of the Western Conference quarterfinals against the Spurs.

The star guard has been out since March 23 with a sprained left MCL and has played just one game since March 8 as he has dealt with leg injuries all season long.

With Curry in the lineup this season the Warriors went 41-10. With him out they went 17-14.