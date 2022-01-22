Stephen Curry Hits New Career First Weeks After Making NBA History

Stephen Curry has reached a new career first just weeks after making NBA history.

The Golden State Warriors star made the winning shot as the final buzzer went off during a game against the Houston Rockets in San Francisco on Friday night. It was Curry’s first buzzer-beater, and secured his team’s win against the Rockets, 105-103.

Curry celebrated the milestone in an on-court interview after the game, saying ”’Bout time I made one.”

“That’s the first one,” he said, before screaming with excitement.

Stephen Curry watches his game-winning basket at the final buzzer on Friday. (Photo: via Associated Press)

Curry has been celebrating a number of career highlights recently.

The Warriors guard made NBA history last month when he broke the league’s all-time 3-point record during a game against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden.

Curry hit his 2,974th 3-pointer during that game, passing Hall of Famer Ray Allen, who previously held the record with 2,973 3-pointers in his career.

Chicago Sky star Candace Parker tweeted at that time that Curry has “changed the way we even view basketball.”

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

