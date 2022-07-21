Stephen Curry hilariously roasts LeBron James, Boston Celtics while hosting ESPYs

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry hosted the ESPYs on Wednesday night, and he couldn’t help but get a perfect jab in during his opening monologue.

Curry, who hosted ESPN’s annual awards show at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, almost immediately took aim at Los Angeles Lakers star and former ESPYs host LeBron James.

“I am the second NBA player to host this awards show, which is kind of crazy to think about,” Curry said. “LeBron James, he hosted this award show back in 2007 after losing in the NBA Finals. So yes, you guessed it, this feels better.”

That wasn’t the only Lakers joke he had in his pocket, either.

Curry is fresh off leading the Warriors to their fourth NBA title in eight seasons following their win over the Boston Celtics.

He had a pretty good adviser to help him with his monologue for Wednesday night, too. Comedian Kevin Hart had advice, which came complete with a perfect shot at the Celtics.

Curry didn’t just have jokes at the ceremony. He brought home a pair of awards, too. Curry won the ESPY for the Best NBA Player of the Year and for Best Record-Breaking Performance, which he won for breaking Ray Allen’s award for most 3-pointers in league history.

"The only reason I wanted to host is I thought I'd be able to present myself with the award," he said on ABC after accepting the award.

"Definitely a great honor. In the same way I looked up to my dad, Reggie Miller, Ray Allen, the guys who came before me, all records are meant to be broken, so I know there's a lot of young kids that are out there that are working hard. I can't wait to be in the arena when you break this record."