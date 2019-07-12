Stephen Curry has no hard feelings about Kevin Durant: 'Extremely proud of this run that we had'

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry isn’t going to trash Kevin Durant for leaving the team. Curry understood the decision, saying, “Everybody has a choice,” and a guy as good as Durant deserves the opportunity to make that choice.

When reflecting on the move, Curry mostly focused on the good times the team had with Durant.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

His entire answer reads:

“The three years that we had were special. With KD, we had three straight Finals appearances. We won two of them. And we accomplished a lot as a group. Everybody talks about the amount of time we had on that team, but that doesn’t mean you can figure it out on the court and that you put all the pieces together to be successful. I’m really proud of what we accomplished. “The beauty of free agency is everybody has a decision, everybody has a choice. And you want to find your happiness where ever that is. Being in the NBA, everybody has that decision at some point, especially guys that deserve it like KD and the other top free agents. “Again, I like to look at what we accomplished and focus on that. And be extremely proud of this run that we had. And now we’re going to have to recreate it in terms of what it means going forward.”

That seems pretty definitive: There won’t be any drama between Durant and Curry moving forward.

Story continues

Curry understands the NBA is a business and that Durant has rights as a player, and freedom to use those rights. Curry used that same power in 2017 when he signed his $201 million deal to stay with the Warriors.

Instead of worrying about Durant, Curry is focused on how to keep the Warriors on top moving forward. Considering all the additions in the Western Conference this offseason, that’s going to be more difficult than normal.

———

Chris Cwik is a writer for Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email him at christophercwik@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter! Follow @Chris_Cwik

More from Yahoo Sports: