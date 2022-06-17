Stephen Curry and Golden State Warriors Defeat Boston Celtics to Win 2022 NBA Finals

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jason Duaine Hahn
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Golden State Warriors
    Golden State Warriors
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Boston Celtics
    Boston Celtics
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Stephen Curry
    Stephen Curry
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Draymond Green
    Draymond Green
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Klay Thompson
    Klay Thompson
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • LeBron James
    LeBron James
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
ephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors looks on during Game Five of the 2022 NBA Finals on June 13, 2022 at Chase Center in San Francisco, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2022 NBAE (Photo by Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images); Jayson Tatum #0 of the Boston Celtics walks off the court against the Golden State Warriors during Game Five of the 2022 NBA Finals on June 13, 2022 at Chase Center in San Francisco, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2022 NBAE (Photo by Mercedes Oliver/NBAE via Getty Images)
ephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors looks on during Game Five of the 2022 NBA Finals on June 13, 2022 at Chase Center in San Francisco, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2022 NBAE (Photo by Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images); Jayson Tatum #0 of the Boston Celtics walks off the court against the Golden State Warriors during Game Five of the 2022 NBA Finals on June 13, 2022 at Chase Center in San Francisco, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2022 NBAE (Photo by Mercedes Oliver/NBAE via Getty Images)

Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE/Getty; Mercedes Oliver/NBAE/Getty

Once again, the Golden State Warriors are NBA champions.

The Warriors handily defeated the Boston Celtics on Thursday night to win Game 6 of the 2022 NBA Finals, 103-90.

Point guard Stephen Curry, now a four-time NBA champion, was named MVP of the series.

"Nobody thought we'd be here," the 34-year-old said after the game while fighting back years. "It means the world."

With the help of Curry and longtime stars Klay Thompson and Draymond Green, Golden State has appeared in six out of the last 10 NBA Finals. To date, the franchise has won seven NBA titles in its history.

The team won three titles during a storied rivalry with LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers from 2015 to 2018. Over the four meetings between the Warriors and Cavaliers in the NBA Finals, Cleveland's only win came in 2016.

Boston entered the 2022 Finals hoping to break a tie with the Los Angeles Lakers for the most NBA championships at 17. The franchise won its last NBA title in 2008 after defeating Kobe Bryant and the Lakers in six games.

The Celtics and Warriors weren't expected to make the 2022 Finals at the start of the season.

RELATED: JAY-Z Gives Daughter Blue Ivy a Sweet Kiss on the Cheek During Game 5 of the NBA Finals

Much of Golden State's success boils down to the return of Thompson, who was out for two years while recuperating from several injuries, including a torn ACL. The star helped the San Francisco-based team finish third in the Western Conference with 53 regular-season wins.

During their playoff run, the Warriors defeated the Denver Nuggets and Memphis Grizzlies, then ousted the red-hot Dallas Mavericks to win the Western Conference championship.

Boston's talent has also shined bright during these playoffs. After being eliminated in last year's playoffs by the Nets, the Celtics avenged the loss this year by sweeping Brooklyn in the first round.

After defeating the Milwaukee Bucks in the semi-finals, Boston outlasted the Miami Heat in a thrilling Game 7 to win the Eastern Conference championship.

RELATED: Draymond Green and Wife Respond to Obscene Chants by Celtics Fans During NBA Finals: 'Shameful'

Celtics star Jayson Tatum was named MVP of the Eastern Conference Finals after scoring 26 points, 10 rebounds, and six assists in the series-clinching game.

Despite losing to the Warriors, Boston head coach Ime Udoka reached the NBA Finals in only his first year at the team's helm — a positive sign for the future of the Celtics.

RELATED VIDEO: Stephen Curry Becomes First Player in NBA History to Make 500 Playoff 3-Pointers

Ahead of the Finals, members of both teams felt confident in their chances of winning.

"We've been who we've been all year and our defense travels well and carried us through the playoffs," Udoka told Yahoo Sports.

"We've played Golden State well this year. We blasted them at their place, had a tough loss at our place early in the season," he continued. "And so it's a new series. We know who we are and the things we do well, so we're confident in that."

After Boston clinched their spot in the Finals, Curry told reporters he respected the Celtics, though he felt the Warriors had an advantage.

"[They] got some guys playing at a really high level, very well-rounded team, they got the size," Curry said, according to NBC Sports. "We like the matchup in terms of confidence going in, knowing we can win, but there's obvious respect in terms of what they present as a team."

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Sam Worthington Reveals the Surprising Touch He Added to Harrowing ‘Under the Banner of Heaven’ Finale

    The actor talks to TheWrap about that final episode and his approach to the character of Ron Lafferty

  • Lady Sarah Chatto Wears Her Wedding Earrings (Inherited from Mom Princess Margaret!) to Royal Ascot

    Lady Sarah also wore the pearl and diamond earrings to another royal wedding

  • Kim Kardashian pens sweet message for daughter North's 9th birthday: 'My everything'

    "Cutest mother-daughter duo. Love to see it! Happy birthday, Northie!"

  • Shaquille O’Neal buys dinner for entire restaurant, leaves ‘biggest tip’ waiters have ever seen

    While out on a date in New York City, Shaquille O'Neal reportedly bought dinner for everyone else at the restaurant, including leaving what waitstaff says was the biggest tip they've ever gotten. Source: Sports Illustrated More on this storyline ...

  • Saharanpur: Families of Indian Muslims in police brutality video speak out

    Relatives of Muslim men filmed being beaten have told the BBC they are innocent and should be freed.

  • Golden Knights hire ex-Bruins coach Cassidy

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Bruce Cassidy wasn’t out of a job for long after being hired to coach the Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday, little more than a week after being fired by the Boston Bruins. Cassidy becomes the Golden Knights’ third coach and replaces Peter DeBoer, who was fired after Vegas missed the playoffs for the first time in its five-year history. Cassidy had a 245-108-46 record and had the Bruins qualify for the playoffs in each of his five-plus seasons after replacing Claude Julien in the

  • Auger-Aliassime advances to second round at Halle Open

    HALLE, Germany — Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime moved on to the second round of the Halle Open tennis tournament with a 6-3, 5-7, 6-3 win over American Marcos Giron on Tuesday. Auger-Aliassime, seeded fourth at the ATP 500 grass-court event, broke Giron five times on nine chances, including the clinching game of the first set and a crucial break in the third set that game him a 4-2 lead. Giron had three breaks on eight chances, with all of them coming in the second set. Auger-Aliassime's power

  • Raptors win NBA title: Best postgame comments on 3-year anniversary

    On the 3-year anniversary of the Raptors winning their franchise's first championship, we look back at the comments from Kawhi Leonard, Pascal Siakam, Kyle Lowry, Nick Nurse and Fred VanVleet from June 13, 2019 after Toronto defeated Golden State in Game 6 of the NBA Finals.

  • Johnny Gaudreau tops NHL's potential UFA class with free agency four weeks away

    NHL general managers get the opportunity to open their chequebooks four weeks from Wednesday. This year's list of potential unrestricted free agents — as always — offers some intriguing opportunities for executives looking to alter the course of their franchises. There's also been a significant amount of buyer's remorse through the years. The Canadian Press takes a look at some of the headline-grabbing options with the NHL market set to open July 13. JOHNNY GAUDREAU 2021-22 salary cap hit: US$6.

  • Fred VanVleet, CJ Miles on nickname, friendship and the Raptors' 'Bench Mob'

    CJ Miles and Raptors guard Fred VanVleet discuss the root of the nickname "steady freddy", their camaraderie on and off the court and why the "bench mob" was a unique group.

  • Turbide toughs it out in pool to win world title

    MADEIRÃ, Portugal — Don't call Nicolas-Guy Turbide an overnight success. But feel free to call the Quebec City athlete a world champion. Making his fourth career appearance at Madeira, the longtime national team standout finally reached the top of the world championship podium on Wednesday thanks to a triumph in the men’s 100-metre backstroke S13 at the Penteada Olympic Swimming Complex. Turbide claimed silver in his favourite event at last summer’s Paralympic Games in Tokyo and at the 2019 Worl

  • Why Andrei Vasilevskiy is the Stanley Cup Final's x-factor

    If there's one big advantage in the Stanley Cup Final, it's the Lightning's Conn Smythe-calibre netminder.

  • Bettman says NHL projected to set revenue record this season

    DENVER (AP) — NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said the league is projecting record revenue this season, an increase he credits to more scoring leading to higher television ratings and more interest in the game. Bettman at his annual state of the league address Wednesday before Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final estimated revenue will surpass $5.2 billion. He said he received information earlier in the afternoon indicating that was a conservative estimate. “We were able to stabilize the business and p

  • Minister St-Onge announces creation of Sport Canada athletes commission

    Canada's sport minister Pascale St-Onge emphasized once again that the athlete voice is critical in changing the sports culture in this country. St-Onge announced a couple of safe-sport initiatives on Sunday, including the creation of an athlete advisory committee within Sport Canada to amplify athlete voices. The minister said participation with the new Office of the Integrity Commissioner (OSIC), which will become operational on Monday, will gradually become mandatory for all national sport or

  • Matt Murray debate speaks to wider goaltending conundrum in Toronto

    While wondering if Matt Murray is a viable option between the pipes, Maple Leaf fans should also consider the wider questions concerning the position after the departure of goalie coach Steve Briere, the increasingly likely exit of Jack Campbell and the always uncertain future of Petr Mrazek.

  • NHL Draft: Sabres' biggest needs, top prospects

    When the Buffalo Sabres step onto the ice for the 2022-23 season, they’ll be wielding an exciting mix of youth and talent.

  • Willis opts to retire from Colts, pursue ministry

    INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Khari Willis found there was more to life than football. So on Tuesday, the Indianapolis Colts' promising 26-year-old starting safety surprised many by retiring to join the ministry. “I am both humbled and excited to pursue the holy call that God has for my life which brings me much joy and purpose,” Willis wrote in his announcement on Twitter. “Thank you all for the support over the years.” Indy seemed to have an inkling Willis considered leaving when it excused him from the

  • NBA draft: Jean Montero has three-level scoring potential with shades of Fred VanVleet's mentality

    Jean Montero was a bit of an unknown within draft circles but has burst onto the scene with some standout performances at the Nike Hoop Summit and NBA Draft combine. Listen to the full episode on the best options for Toronto at No. 33 on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed, or watch on YouTube.

  • Avalanche must beat two-time champion Lightning to win Cup

    DENVER (AP) — Nathan MacKinnon wouldn’t have it any other way. He and the Colorado Avalanche have stubbed their toe many times in the playoffs over the past several years, never getting past the second round. Now that they’ve broken through to reach the Stanley Cup Final, naturally they need to beat the back -to- back defending champion Tampa Bay Lightning to win this core group’s first title. Game 1 is Wednesday night in Denver. "I’m glad we’re playing Tampa,” MacKinnon said Tuesday. “There’s n

  • NBA draft: Dalen Terry does it all, and brings Scottie Barnes vibes

    Dalen Terry has potential to be one of the most recognizable names from the 2022 draft and has a personality similar to that of Scottie Barnes. Listen to the full episode on the best options for Toronto at No. 33 on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed, or watch on YouTube.