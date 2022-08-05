Stephen Curry Gifts Daughter Riley New Sneakers from His Own Shoe Line for Her 10th Birthday

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Angela Andaloro
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Stephen Curry
    Stephen Curry
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
Riley Curry
Riley Curry

Steph Curry/Instagram

Stephen Curry has a special gift that's perfect for his 10-year-old daughter!

On Friday, the NBA star, 34, shared a video of him surprising daughter Riley, who turned 10 in July, with a pair of his shoe line's new sneakers. Steph walks up to Riley as she's eating in the kitchen and puts the shoe box on the counter.

"It's only right… Curry 10s for the 10 year old!!" he captioned the video. "Happy Birthday Riley 🎂🎉"

Riley is surprised by the gift and jokes, "I was just trying to eat my tomato 🍅," as she checks out the sneakers.

Steph and wife Ayesha Curry are also parents to son Canon, 3, and daughter Ryan, 7.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The Golden State Warriors player shouted out Riley's 10th birthday on July 19 in an Instagram post celebrating her childhood milestone.

"July 19, 2012. 10 years watching you blossom has been the best of the best! Now- stop growing up so fast please…..We love you😍," Stephen wrote, posting a smiling shot of Riley wearing a "birthday princess" crown with her hands outstretched. "Wayyyyy up she feels blessed! 🦄🏐"

Proud mom Ayesha also posted footage of some family fun for Riley's big day to her Instagram Story, showing a trip to the arcade.

In 2015, when she was 2½, Riley famously won fans over when she joined her father for a press conference following the Warriors' win over the Houston Rockets in Game 1 of the Western Conference finals. Riley crawled under the table and onto his lap, interrupting her dad as he spoke with reporters to say, "You're too loud, Daddy!"

RELATED: Stephen Curry Poses with Wife Ayesha and Daughters Riley and Ryan at 2022 ESPY Awards

Ayesha, Steph, Riley, Ryan, and Canon Curry
Ayesha, Steph, Riley, Ryan, and Canon Curry

Ayesha Curry Instagram

Stephen and Ayesha kicked off the month celebrating their 11th wedding anniversary in France before the start of the next NBA season this fall.

"11. My Ish! Loving this journey with you more and more," Stephen captioned his Instagram post. "Already blessed in so many ways and who knows what's next. That's the best part! Through it all- we keep growing and loving each other. Next chapter begins…I Love You!"

Ayesha, 33, noted that the couple are "more than half way to 20 [years of marriage]" in her Instagram post.

"11!!!! Today we celebrated 11 years married! It's truly flown by. Getting to spend my life with my best friennnnnd, my love, my rock, my everything," the author and chef wrote. "Every year just gets better! I am so grateful and feel so blessed. More than half way to 20! That's crazy!!! Okay… back to celebrating. I love you @stephencurry30!"

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Arviat RCMP investigating ATV collision that resulted in child's death

    RCMP are investigating an ATV collision late Wednesday that resulted in a child's death in Arviat, Nunavut. There were four people on the ATV at the time of the incident, around 11 p.m., a news release said. The child was pronounced deceased at the health centre. Two adults and another child were injured in the collision that occurred on Seventh Avenue, the release said. The Arviat RCMP said it is investigating the incident, and that RCMP's thoughts are with the family and community.

  • Baby Two-Toed Sloth Born at San Diego Zoo Snuggles Into Mom's Fur

    California’s San Diego Zoo announced the recent birth of a two-toed sloth with an adorable video of the new resident snuggling into her mother’s fur.The female Linnaeus’s two-toed sloth was born to mother Xena on Saturday, June 25, the zoo said in a press release. The zoo did not release a name for the sloth cub.“We are thrilled and honored to have this baby sloth in our care,” said Clint Lusardi, wildlife care manager at the San Diego Zoo, in the press release. “Xena is taking excellent care of her baby as it continues to grow and thrive every day," Lusardi added.According to the press release, the sloth cub began eating solid foods at just a few days old and was hanging upside-down on her own at around 25 days old.Two-toed sloths, also called Linnaeus’s two-toed sloths, are primarily nocturnal mammals native to rainforests of Central America and northern South America, according to Smithsonian’s National Zoo.“Babies cling to their mother’s belly for five weeks, until they are strong enough to move on their own. Mothers spend a lot of time and energy feeding and caring for them, both before and after the young are weaned,” the National Zoo said.This footage released to Storyful shows the baby sloth clinging to her mother as she sleeps, eats, and lounges in their section of the zoo. Credit: San Diego Zoo via Storyful

  • Joanna Gaines Jokes 'Babies Don't Keep' in Adorable Then-and-Now Photo of 4-Year-Old Son Crew

    Crew is the youngest of Chip and Joanna Gaines' five children

  • Trump ally Kari Lake wins GOP primary for Arizona governor

    Kari Lake, a former news anchor who walked away from her journalism career and was embraced by Donald Trump and his staunch supporters, won the Republican primary for Arizona governor on Thursday. Lake's victory was a blow to the GOP establishment that lined up behind lawyer and businesswoman Karrin Taylor Robson in an attempt to push their party past the chaotic Trump era. Lake said she would not have certified President Joe Biden's 2020 victory and put false claims of election fraud at the center of her campaign.

  • Flames, Jonathan Huberdeau agree to 8-year contract extension

    The Calgary Flames are keeping their newly acquired star around for the long haul.

  • 'Big Bang Theory' Star Mayim Bialik Breaks Her Silence on Secret Marriage Rumors

    'The Big Bang Theory' cast member and 'Jeopardy!' host Mayim Bialik clarified if she has a husband. The 'Blossom' actress is romantically linked to podcast co-host Jonathan Cohen.

  • Canadian soccer star Alphonso Davies to donate World Cup earnings to charity

    Canadian soccer star Alphonso Davies says he will donate his World Cup earnings to charity. "Canada welcomed me and my family and gave us the opportunity for a better life," Davies said in a social media post Tuesday. 'It enabled me to live my dreams. It’s a great honour to play for Canada and I want to give back, so I’ve decided that I will donate this years World Cup earnings to charity." The 21-year-old Bayern Munich fullback was born in a Ghanaian refugee camp after his parents fled the civi

  • Charron, Deguchi and McIntosh top the podium for Canada at Commonwealth Games

    BIRMINGHAM, United Kingdom — Canadians continue to rack up medals at the Commonwealth Games. Three Canadians were golden on Monday, as part of a 13-medal performance. Maude Charron of Sainte-Luce, Que., won the women's 64-kilogram weightlifting event to set a Commonwealth Games record. Judoka Christa Deguchi won in the women's 57-kilogram event and swimmer Summer McIntosh of Toronto was atop the podium in the women's 200-metre individual medley. Charron lifted 101 kilograms in the snatch and the

  • Jonathan Huberdeau gets $84M, 8-year extension with the Flames

    CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — The Calgary Flames and recently acquired forward Jonathan Huberdeau have agreed to an $84 million, eight-year contract extension. The 29-year-old Huberdeau came to Calgary from the Florida Panthers with defenseman MacKenzie Weegar, forward Cole Schwindt and a conditional 2025 first-round pick last month for star forward Matthew Tkachuk. Calgary announced Huberdeau's new deal Thursday night. “I’m thrilled to be part of the Calgary Flames organization long-term,” Huberdeau

  • Olympic champ Mitchell races to her third cycling silver of the Commonwealth Games

    BIRMINGHAM, United Kingdom — A day after Kelsey Mitchell joked that she was "consistently silver," Canada's Olympic champion added one more. The 28-year-old from Sherwood Park, Alta., won silver in track cycling's 500-metre time trial on Sunday, and was pleased with the result in a race she rarely contests. "It's not a new experience for silver, but very happy with my performance," Mitchell said. "I was one of the first to go and had to wait to see how everyone did." Kristina Clonan of Australia

  • Redblacks look to build on first win as Stampeders come to nation's capital

    OTTAWA — The Ottawa Redblacks could be catching the Calgary Stampeders at an opportune time. Ottawa (1-6-0) is coming off its first win of the season heading into Friday's game against the Stampeders at TD Place Stadium. Calgary, meanwhile, is dealing with its first losing streak of the season after dropping its last two games. The Stampeders (4-2-0) could also be without head coach Dave Dickenson as he did not travel with the team to Ottawa as he is in COVID protocol. There is a flight booked f

  • What Blue Jays can expect from each trade deadline acquisition

    The Blue Jays were busy at the trade deadline. Here's what you need to know about the new guys.

  • CF Montreal carries strong road form into matchup with surging Columbus

    MONTREAL — A lot has been made about CF Montreal’s form on the road this year, and for good reason. While the club struggled to get points away from Stade Saputo last season, Montreal has improved to become a top-10 road team this year, beating a club record with five wins. Huge road wins against the rival New York Red Bulls and reigning CONCACAF Champions League champion Seattle have given head coach Wilfried Nancy and his squad valuable points. Another challenge awaits them as they travel to C

  • Jonathan Huberdeau gets $84M, 8-year extension with the Flames

    CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — The Calgary Flames and recently acquired forward Jonathan Huberdeau have agreed to an $84 million, eight-year contract extension. The 29-year-old Huberdeau came to Calgary from the Florida Panthers with defenseman MacKenzie Weegar, forward Cole Schwindt and a conditional 2025 first-round pick last month for star forward Matthew Tkachuk. Calgary announced Huberdeau's new deal Thursday night. “I’m thrilled to be part of the Calgary Flames organization long-term,” Huberdeau

  • Venus Williams loses to Canadian Marino in return to singles play in Washington

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Venus Williams lost to Rebecca Marino of Vancouver on Monday in her return to singles play after more than a year away, a defeat the seven-time Grand Slam champion chalked up to being rusty Williams lost 4-6, 6-1, 6-4 in the first round of the Citi Open in Washington in her first singles match since last August. “I didn’t think I played well a lot of the times,” Williams said. “Just trying to shake off some rust. That’s just to be expected. All I can do is just play another tou

  • Redblacks record first win by upsetting Argonauts 23-13

    TORONTO — The Ottawa Redblacks felt like it was just a matter of time before they removed the zero from the left side of the CFL standings column. "Well it certainly breaks that 'well, you haven't won a game yet, right?'" Redblacks coach Paul LaPolice said after his club's 23-13 win against the Toronto Argonauts at BMO Field on Sunday. "We're happy to get a win and happy to survive for 24 hours and enjoy it." Ottawa receiver Jaelon Acklin had a touchdown reception and led his team with 144 recei

  • From go-karts to Formula 3: Manitoban takes 3rd place in German race

    Winnipegger David Richert made it to the podium this weekend at a Formula 3 race in Germany. The race car driver placed third in the Drexler Automotive Formula 3 Cup in Hochenheim, despite his vehicle becoming stuck in fourth gear during his last lap. "I'm maybe a little bit disappointed that we only got up to third place. I really would have liked to be second or won the whole race altogether," he said in an interview with CBC News on Monday. "But just to come from a farm in Manitoba all the wa

  • Mangiapane nets 3-year deal, $17.4 million from Flames, avoids salary arbitration

    CALGARY — Andrew Mangiapane of the Calgary Flames was rewarded on Monday for setting career highs in goals, assists and points this past season. The Flames signed the 26-year-old forward to a three-year contract worth $17.4 million. Mangiapane set career highs in goals (35), assists (20) and points (55) during the 2021-22 NHL season. The winger, who played all 82 regular-season games, finished the season with the fourth-most goals on the Flames and tied for the sixth most road goals in the NHL w

  • Chun takes halfway lead at Women's British Open

    MUIRFIELD, Scotland (AP) — In Gee Chun is making another strong run at a major. The South Korean golfer took the halfway lead at the Women's British Open after a 5-under 66 in the second round on Friday, putting her in position to challenge for a second major title of the year, and fourth overall. Chun had an 8-under total of 134, putting her one shot ahead of South Africa’s Ashleigh Buhai and Sweden’s Madelene Sagstrom, who both shot 65. Seven-time major winner Inbee Park, also of South Korea,

  • In borrowed clothes, Korda makes strong start at Muirfield

    MUIRFIELD, Scotland (AP) — Playing in borrowed clothes doesn't seem to bother Jessica Korda at the Women's British Open. Still waiting for her suitcase to arrive in Muirfield, Korda recovered from an early bogey to shoot a 5-under 66 in the first round Thursday, putting her one shot behind leader Hinako Shibuno of Japan. Korda made four birdies and an eagle on the 17th despite missing her normal clothes after her luggage got stuck at an airport in Switzerland. “If anyone knows anyone at the Zuri