Stephen Curry earns degree from Davidson 13 years after leaving for NBA

Though he’s been in the midst of a postseason run on the other side of the country, Stephen Curry officially earned his college degree this spring.

The former Davidson star finished his final semester and earned his Bachelor of Arts degree with a major in sociology, 13 years after he left school early for the NBA.

Curry played at Davidson for three seasons from 2006-09, and is perhaps the best player in the college’s history. He averaged 25.3 points per game throughout his career, including an impressive 28.6 points during his final season, and shot nearly 48% from the field. He also led the Wildcats to a pair of NCAA tournament appearances, including an Elite Eight run in 2008. Curry is still Davidson’s all-time leader in points, free throws, 3-pointers, field goals and steals.

The Golden State Warriors then took Curry with the No. 7 overall pick in 2009.

Curry was just one semester short of graduating from Davidson when he left. The school will likely move to retire his jersey next, as a degree is required to have a jersey lifted into the rafters.

Though Curry didn’t get to attend Sunday’s commencement ceremony, he’s got a pretty good excuse. The Warriors beat the Memphis Grizzlies 110-96 in Game 6 of their second-round playoff series on Friday night to reach the Western Conference Finals for the first time in three years. The Western Conference Finals will kick off on Wednesday.