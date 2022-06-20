Stephen Curry during championship celebration: What are they going to say now?

Marc J. Spears: “This goes to the real question. What are they going to say now?,” Stephen Curry said.

Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears

“This goes to the real question. What are they going to say now?,” Stephen Curry said. – 2:09 PM

Jason Dumas @JDumasReports

What a flex by Steph Curry. He’s ready to roll.

📸: @Stephen Curry pic.twitter.com/aHs6L2y4t6 – 1:25 PM

Nick DePaula @NickDePaula

At the @Golden State Warriors’ Parade today, Stephen Curry is wearing an Anatomix Spawn PE from when he first signed with @UnderArmour in 2013, along with his 3 prior Championship rings on a chain. pic.twitter.com/5ELUitmU6V – 1:18 PM

Alan Hahn @alanhahn

Damn, I’m getting Steph Curry vibes about all this Jaden Ivey stuff today. #Knicks – 12:58 PM

Stephen Curry @StephenCurry30

The @UnderratedGolf Tour kicks off tomorrow!! S/o @callawaygolf for the love ⛳️ Time to celebrate now, wouldn’t you say?? 😏🍾 pic.twitter.com/cFQkT0GhUp – 12:50 PM

Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson

“He made the world move.”

The Warriors championship parade is about everybody. None more than Steph Curry, though.

My column after the Warriors won their fourth championship in the last eight seasons, cementing Steph’s spot on the NBA’s Mount Rushmore nbcsports.com/bayarea/warrio… – 12:35 PM

Kylen Mills @KylenMills

We’ve got plenty of gear for sale along the parade route – fan horns. Chef Curry hats, and Draymond Green big heads!! 😆 😂 this is at Market and Drumm streets near the start of the parade route. It is already a party down here! @kron4news #dubnation #goldblooded pic.twitter.com/ADCU0PgUJe – 10:57 AM

Tommy Beer @TommyBeer

hard not to feel bad for KD, but he’s in a mess of his own making.

Durant chose to leave the comfy confines of Golden State and the chance to spend the rest of his career alongside another all-time great in Steph Curry.

Instead, KD decided to hitch his future to Kyrie Irving. – 10:19 AM

Bill Simmons @BillSimmons

New BS Podcast w/ @Ryen Russillo

—Curry vs. Everybody (Lebron, Kobe, Magic, etc)

—Summer ideas for Boston + GSW

—How do you define an NBA dynasty?

—Rubio/Flynn/Curry 2009 revisited

—The NBA’s new draft trend

—I change my mind on Jabari/Chet/Paolo again

open.spotify.com/episode/6SZPxq… – 10:29 PM

Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux

New @RealGM Radio podcast! I talk with @Tim Kawakami and @Marcus Thompson about the Warriors’ 2022 NBA Championship. How it affects their legacy, Curry’s playoff run, the Finals and much more : basketball.realgm.com/wiretap/267434… – 9:19 PM

Micah Adams @MicahAdams13

Steph Curry torched a historic Celtics D which makes his degree of difficulty that much more impressive.

Over the last 50 years, only Steph, LeBron, Kobe, Shaq and Kareem averaged 30 PPG in the Finals vs top-ranked D.

Only Steph and Shaq had a True Shooting % over 60. – 9:15 PM

Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire

Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr compares Steph Curry to NBA great Tim Duncan. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/06/16/ste… – 6:00 PM

Justin Kubatko @jkubatko

Highest-scoring father-son duos in NBA history:

38,895 – Joe & Kobe Bryant

32,734 – Dell & Stephen Curry

27,218 – Dolph & Danny Schayes

26,883 – Rick & Brent Barry

25,457 – Mychal & Klay Thompson

#HappyFathersDay2022 pic.twitter.com/RXbNxKnV3p – 5:01 PM

Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire

Charles Barkley most recently appeared on ESPN’s Get Up. When asked about where Steph Curry falls as an all-time great, he had a very interesting take. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/06/18/cha… – 4:00 PM

Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux

New @RealGM Radio podcast! I talk with @Tim Kawakami and @Marcus Thompson about the Warriors’ 2022 NBA Championship. How it affects their legacy, Curry’s playoff run, the Finals and much more basketball.realgm.com/wiretap/267434… – 3:28 PM

Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA

The Golden State Warriors are the 2022 NBA Champions!

@Brian Scalabrine tells @Frank Isola this win puts Steph Curry in an elite category

#DubNation | @Stephen Curry pic.twitter.com/LRdyWAxqi0 – 3:22 PM

Marc J. Spears: Klay Thompson jokes to Stephen Curry: “Who cries on the basketball court?” -via Twitter @MarcJSpears / June 20, 2022

Marc J. Spears: Draymond Green finishes his pre-parade speech to the Warriors fans by saying: “Thanks to you all, and f*** everybody else!” -via Twitter @MarcJSpears / June 20, 2022

Kendra Andrews: Important to note: Jordan Poole arrived to the parade with a beach ball, and just sprayed a water gun as he got on the stage for the pre-parade speeches. -via Twitter @kendra__andrews / June 20, 2022