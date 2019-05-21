Stephen Curry, Draymond Green become first teammates ever to record triple-double in same playoff game

Stephen Curry and Draymond Green made history Monday.

The two Warriors stars both finished with a triple-double in their team’s series-clinching 119-117 overtime win over the Trail Blazers in Game 4 of the Western Conference finals. The pair became the first teammates ever to record a triple-double in the same playoff game, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.

Stephen Curry and Draymond Green have become the first pair of teammates in Postseason history to both record a triple-double in the same game.



h/t @EliasSports pic.twitter.com/KkQgGeGQSO



— ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) May 21, 2019

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Curry scored a game-high 37 points on 11-of-25 shooting. He also added 11 assists and 13 rebounds.

Green, meanwhile, had 18 points, 14 rebounds and 11 assists. He made an impact defensively, chipping in three steals and two blocks, as well.

With the win, the Warriors advanced to their fifth straight NBA Finals. They’re just the second team in history to accomplish that feat..

The Warriors have become the 2nd team in NBA history to reach the Finals in 5 consecutive seasons.



They join the Celtics, who made 10 straight appearances from 1957-66. pic.twitter.com/WveYs2ahCJ



— ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) May 21, 2019

Story continues

The Warriors will face the winner of the series between the Bucks and Raptors in the finals. Milwaukee holds a 2-1 lead in that matchup heading into Game 4 on Tuesday.



