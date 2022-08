Stephen Curry: ‘Defending the title is tough, but we’re excited about the opportunity’

Curry is running out of room to run in this offseason with training camp drawing near. He’s taken pauses to see how the Warriors are re-tooling to defend their 2022 title. “I’m excited,” Curry said. “It’s gonna look a little different, but you can blend the championship experience with where we were at the beginning of last year. Put that all together and try to keep this thing going. Defending is tough, but we’re excited about the opportunity.”

Source: Shayna Rubin @ San Jose Mercury-News

Story originally appeared on HoopsHype