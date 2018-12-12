Stephen Curry converts moon fiasco into cool NASA tour, chides how 'stupid' story took off

Yes, Steph, we recognize that you have won yet again. (AP)

As he tends to do, Stephen Curry has come out on top.

Two days ago, he was a laughing stock for spouting dumb moon landing conspiracies.

Now he’s getting a personal tour of NASA’s lunar lab at the Johnson Space Center in Houston in addition to cashing in on the publicity to shill his new shoes.

And he gets to blow the whole thing off by blaming other people for taking seriously the words that — you know — came out of his mouth.

Curry opens up on moon-landing talk

On Wednesday, Curry finally addressed moon-landing-gate with ESPN and basically told everybody to calm down, that he was joking about the seminal moment in human history being faked. He’s also jumping at NASA’s invitation to visit the lunar lab.

“One thousand percent,” Curry told ESPN about visiting NASA. “One thousand percent. Obviously I was joking when I was talking on the podcast. I was silently protesting how stupid it was that people actually took that quote and made it law as, ‘Oh my God, he’s a fake-moon-landing truther,’ whatever you want to call it, yada, yada, yada. So I was silently protesting that part about it, how the story took a life of its own.

“But in terms of the reaction that I’ve gotten, I am definitely going to take [NASA] up on their offer. I am going to educate myself firsthand on everything that NASA has done and shine a light on their tremendous work over the years.”

For saying something stupid, Stephen Curry will get a personal tour of the Johnson Space Center. (Getty)

Don’t listen to me, kids

Curry then went on to tell the kids that it’s important to think for themselves and not listen to him when he says stupid things about documented history. As if he wasn’t around for the whole Kyrie Irving flat-Earth fiasco to learn that lesson himself.

“For kids out there that hang on every word that we say, which is important, understand that you should not believe something just because somebody says it,” Curry said. “You should do your homework and understand what you actually believe. But I’m going to go to NASA, and I’m going to enjoy the experience whole-heartedly.”

It’s everyone else’s fault

Curry also wondered aloud why media and fans focused on the interesting, incredibly stupid thing that he said on his podcast rather than the inane bits about Trae Young and golf clubs.

“This one got me,” Curry said. “This one got me. Because of the setting that I was in when I was talking. If you actually listen to the podcast we were talking about all sorts of wild stuff. We went from Trae Young comparisons to what sound does a dinosaur make?

“… And literally out of an hour-and-10-minute podcast that five-second comment of me asking, ‘Did we land on the moon?’ was the only thing people got out of that so that was — again part of why I just kind of let it sit out there is just because I was like, ‘What is this?’ There’s way more serious stuff that’s going on in our world that this doesn’t necessarily deserve that much attention. But again, I got a NASA invite out of it, and I’m going to enjoy it.”

In short, Curry floated a debunked conspiracy theory. He received and accepted a personal NASA tour because of it. And he got to blame other people for the thing he said.

All in all, a job well done.

