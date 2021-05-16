Stephen Curry claims second career NBA scoring title over Bradley Beal

For the second time in his career, Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry has claimed the NBA’s scoring title.

Curry, early in the Warriors’ matchup with the Grizzlies in their regular season finale at the Chase Center, officially secured the scoring title with a baseline floater over Memphis center Jonas Valanciunas.

Washington Wizards star Bradley Beal came in second after he put up 25 points in their 115-110 win against the Charlotte Hornets earlier on Sunday. Beal, 27, finished the season averaging a career-high 31.4 points per game.

Curry entered Sunday’s game averaging a career-high 31.8 points per game.

The 33-year-old is now the first player to earn the scoring title at his age or older since Michael Jordan did so during the 1997-98 season, when he averaged 28.7 points per game at 35. Curry also hit several other statistical milestones this season, including becoming the Warriors’ all-time scoring and assists leader and hitting a record 96 3-pointers in a single month.

The Warriors have secured a spot in the NBA’s new postseason play-in, though could compete as either the eighth or ninth seed on Wednesday night.

This post will be updated with more information shortly.

