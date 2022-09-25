Stephen Curry: The championship glow is real
Mark Haynes: Stephen Curry: “The championship glow is real. Obviously, you enjoy the offseason and know all the work you’ve put in over the course of your career and especially the last three years to get back there. It was meaningful, and you embrace it and appreciate it.”
Source: Twitter @markhaynesnba
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
https://twitter.com/markhaynesnba/status/1574160003123990528
https://twitter.com/MontePooleNBCS/status/1574159125386346503
https://twitter.com/MontePooleNBCS/status/1574158430323019778
https://twitter.com/DuaneRankin/status/1574158422114566144
https://twitter.com/markhaynesnba/status/1574158209274650625
https://twitter.com/madkenney/status/1574157739617505280
https://twitter.com/MontePooleNBCS/status/1574157546440380417
https://twitter.com/kendra__andrews/status/1574156492634148865
https://twitter.com/anthonyVslater/status/1574156482144178176
https://twitter.com/CjHolmes22/status/1574156453874524161
https://twitter.com/madkenney/status/1574155329557778432
https://twitter.com/basketballtalk/status/1574148078151634946
https://twitter.com/CBSSportsNBA/status/1574147542664810504
https://twitter.com/Eurohoopsnet/status/1574146623554605056
https://twitter.com/DaltonJ_Johnson/status/1574139826974048256
https://twitter.com/TheWarriorsWire/status/1573900113763860480