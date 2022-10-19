Stephen Curry calls for Brittney Griner's freedom during Warriors ring ceremony

Jason Owens
·2 min read

After a preseason tinged with turmoil, the Golden State Warriors opened their championship defense on Tuesday with drama-free a ring ceremony.

Draymond Green and Jordan Poole didn't hug it out. But they were both all smiles as they tried on their new hardware for size. Meanwhile, Stephen Curry used the moment to speak to a cause. Before the Warriors hung the fourth championship banner secured by their current core, Curry took a moment to give a birthday shoutout to Brittney Griner while calling for her release from a Russian prison.

"Brittney Griner's birthday is today," Curry said in front of a sold-out Chase Center crowd. "She's 32 years old. We want to continue to let her name be known, and we pray — it's been 243 days since she's been wrongfully incarcerated in Russia — we hope that she comes home soon and that everybody's doing their part to bring her home."

Griner remains detained following her Feb. 17 arrest for carrying less than a gram of hash oil in her luggage through a Russian airport. The seven-time WNBA All-Star was traveling to play for Russia's UMMC Ekaterinburg. WNBA players commonly play overseas during the offseason for contracts that often exceed their WNBA salaries.

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 18: Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors watches the championship banner being raised during the ring ceremony prior to the game against the Los Angeles Lakers at Chase Center on October 18, 2022 in San Francisco, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)
The Warriors raised a banner and awareness for the plight of Brittney Griner on Tuesday. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

A Russian judge sentenced her to nine years in prison in August, and her plight remains a subject of complex diplomatic negotiations involving President Joe Biden as the United States seeks hers and fellow detainee Paul Whelan's release.

The NBA and WNBA have kept Griner's detention front and center, and Curry delivered a reminder during the highest-profile moment of the NBA's opening night.

After Curry's plea, it was time to shift focus back to the matter at hand — Golden State's NBA championship. And there were smiles all around as the Warriors raised their newest banner to the rafters.

And, of course, there was ogling of their ridiculous new hardware.

Latest Stories

  • Stephen Curry offers Warriors' support of Brittney Griner

    Stephen Curry took the microphone in the middle of Golden State's championship ring ceremony Tuesday night to make an impassioned plea in support of Brittney Griner as the WNBA star spent her 32nd birthday in a Russian prison. The Warriors, long committed to social issues far beyond basketball, celebrated their fourth championship in eight years.

  • Ottawa mayor, PM accused Ford of shirking responsibility on 'Freedom Convoy' response

    OTTAWA — A public inquiry is hearing that Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson and the prime minister accused Ontario Premier Doug Ford of avoiding involvement in the response to the "Freedom Convoy" for political reasons. Watson is testifying today at the Public Order Emergency Commission, which is exploring the federal government's decision to invoke the Emergencies Act for the first time last February. Watson says he was impatient with the amount of time it took to get more police officers sent to the cit

  • Panthers trade WR Robbie Anderson one day after sideline tirade to Cardinals

    Anderson is on the move after getting into an argument with Panthers coaches.

  • Laurence Fishburne Weighs In on ‘The Matrix Resurrections’: ‘It Wasn’t as Bad as I Thought It Would Be, and It Wasn’t as Good as I Hoped’

    Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss returned to the Matrix last year with “The Matrix Resurrections,” the fourth mainline entry in the sci-fi action franchise and the first in over 18 years. Picking up decades after the events of “The Matrix Revolutions,” Reeves and Moss reprised their respective roles as heroes Neo and Trinity, but the […]

  • If a nuclear bomb is dropped on your city, here's what you should (and shouldn't) do to increase your chance of staying alive

    In the unlikely event of a nuclear war, a few measures could reduce your exposure to nuclear fallout after an explosion.

  • Flames start fast, hang on to beat host Oilers 4-3

    EDMONTON — It is already the best start for the Calgary Flames in a dozen years. Defenceman Michael Stone had a goal and two assists as the Flames got a bit of revenge for last season’s playoff ousting by Edmonton, defeating the Oilers 4-3 on Saturday. It was the first time since the 2009-2010 season that the Flames have won their first two games of the NHL regular season. “The first period was good, we came out with a lot of energy and did some good things,” said Stone, who recorded his first-e

  • Anunoby paces Raptors in 137-134 OT win over Boston Celtics to close pre-season

    MONTREAL — The Toronto Raptors took advantage of Jayson Tatum’s third-quarter ejection and concluded pre-season action with a 137-134 overtime win over the Boston Celtics on Friday in front of a sold-out Bell Centre. With Pascal Siakam on a rest day, O.G. Anunoby was Toronto’s shining light, picking up 32 points and six rebounds. “He found the ball himself a lot and he got himself open and he got himself in the right situations,” said Raptors head coach Nick Nurse about Anunoby. “He's got to con

  • Hofbauer overcomes cramp to successfully defend Canadian men's marathon title in Toronto

    Trevor Hofbauer had nearly a four-second lead over fellow Canadian runner Rory Linkletter through 26 kilometres of Sunday's Toronto Waterfront Marathon when he felt a stomach cramp. Focused on his breathing, he took it one step at a time and fortunately it quickly subsided. "It's easy to overreact and hit the brakes," he said hours later in a phone interview with CBC Sports. "Thankfully, it worked out." It sure did as the native of Burnaby, B.C., cruised to a second straight victory and third of

  • Jets get off to strong start with 4-1 season-opening victory over Rangers

    WINNIPEG — Connor Hellebuyck viewed the Winnipeg Jets’ 4-1 season-opening victory Friday over the New York Rangers as a taste of what could lie ahead. Mark Scheifele scored a first-period goal at even strength and then added a power-play marker at 18:23 of the third period. His second goal was one of three the Jets scored in the final five minutes of the third. Hellebuyck stopped a barrage of 21 shots in the second period and finished with 40 saves in front of 14,553 fans at Canada Life Centre.

  • Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov suspended for vicious high-stick

    Evgeny Kuznetsov will forfeit more than $42,000 as a result of his actions.

  • Experts: Thinking beyond hockey world key to diversity for Hockey Canada's new board

    If Hockey Canada is going to truly change its culture then it must break from its old governance processes, say three experts. Brock McGillis, an inclusion advocate who played professional hockey, said on Monday that he is concerned that Hockey Canada will once again get mired in old thinking if it doesn't radically change how it appoints its new board of directors. Hockey Canada announced on Saturday its intention to follow the recommendations set out in an interim report by former Supreme Cour

  • Flyers beat Lightning 3-2 for 3rd straight comeback victory

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Carter Hart stopped 37 shots, Noah Cates scored a tiebreaking goal in the third period and Philadelphia beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 3-2 Tuesday night for the Flyers' third straight comeback win to open the season. Hart made a pad save in a breakaway by Brayden Point in the first period and improved to 1-5-1 against Tampa Bay. Cates completed the rally from a two-goal deficit by scoring from the slot after a turnover at 12:44 of the third. Steven Stamkos had two power-play goa

  • NHL finds no evidence to support allegations against Ian Cole

    Ian Cole was suspended by the Tampa Bay Lightning after an anonymous post on social media accused the 33-year-old of sexually abusing and grooming a minor.

  • Gavrikov's OT score lifts Blue Jackets over Canucks 4-3

    COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Vladislav Gavrikov scored in overtime and the Columbus Blue Jackets came from behind to beat the Vancouver Canucks 4-3 on Tuesday night for their first victory of the season. The Canucks remained winless after four games and are the first team in NHL history to give up four straight multi-goal leads to start the season. Johnny Gaudreau had a goal and an assist, Justin Danforth and Zach Werenski each scored, and Gavrikov added an assist before his goal at 3:21 of overtime on

  • Bouchard shows some flash in first-round win over Kayla Day at Guadalajara Open

    GUADALAJARA, Mexico — Canada's Eugenie Bouchard advanced to the second round of the WTA 1000 Guadalajara Open by knocking off American Kayla Day 7-5, 6-3 on Tuesday. The 28-year-old Montreal native showed some impressive flash on the court as she fired two aces and saved 50 per cent of Day's break point chances in the one hour, 26-minute match. Bouchard, who set the tennis world on fire in 2014 when she reached the Wimbledon final, and semifinals at the French Open and Australian Open, was also

  • Senators put on offensive show in beating Bruins 7-5 for first win

    OTTAWA — If Tuesday's home opener was any indication of what’s to come, then this Ottawa Senators' season is going to be wildly entertaining. The Senators beat the Boston Bruins at Canadian Tire Centre with seven different players scoring. Mark Kastelic’s first of the season in the second period held up as the winner, but the fun started before the puck even dropped. Things got underway with former Ottawa captain Daniel Alfredsson on hand for the ceremonial puck drop sending the sellout crowd in

  • Stars beat Jets 4-1 as coach Bowness sits out

    DALLAS (AP) — Jani Hakanpaa and Joel Kiviranta scored during a frenzied two-minute span in the second period, and the Dallas Stars went on to a 4-1 victory over the Winnipeg Jets, who were still without new coach Rick Bowness on Monday night. Hakanpaa got his first goal of the the season on a nearly 60-foot shot from the top of the right circle with 4:22 left in the second, putting the Stars up 2-1 right after they failed to score on a power play. Not long after that, Jets goalie Connor Hellebuy

  • Elmore looks to reclaim Canadian record at Toronto Marathon

    TORONTO — Malindi Elmore has had the Canadian marathon championships in Toronto on her bucket list since 2012, when she first "came up with this crazy idea of running marathons." Elmore will make her TCS Toronto Waterfront Marathon debut on Sunday, when the race returns for the first time since 2019, and the 42-year-old will be keen to reclaim the Canadian record she lost recently to Natasha Wodak. Wodak ran two hours 23 minutes and 12 seconds in Berlin last month, beating Elmore's previous mark

  • Gavrikov's OT score lifts Blue Jackets over Canucks 4-3

    COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Vladislav Gavrikov scored in overtime and the Columbus Blue Jackets came from behind to beat the Vancouver Canucks 4-3 on Tuesday night for their first victory of the season. The Canucks remained winless after four games and are the first team in NHL history to give up four straight multi-goal leads to start the season. Johnny Gaudreau had a goal and an assist, Justin Danforth and Zach Werenski each scored, and Gavrikov added an assist before his goal at 3:21 of overtime on

  • Konecny's late goal lifts Flyers over Canucks, 3-2

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Travis Konecny scored with just over six minutes to play in the third period as the Philadelphia Flyers rallied from a two-goal deficit to beat the Vancouver Canucks 3-2 on Saturday. Tony D'Angelo added a goal and an assist while Scott Laughton recorded a short-handed tally for Philadelphia (2-0-0), who has opened the John Tortorella era with back-to-back home wins. Carter Hart stopped 27 shots in the win Kyle Burroughs and Conor Garland scored for the Canucks, who have lost