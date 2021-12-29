Stephen Curry becomes the first player to hit 3,000 career three-pointers

Marc J. Spears: Warriors guard Stephen Curry has become the first player in NBA history to hit 3,000 career threes. He has hit at least one three-pointer in 157 consecutive games, matching his own NBA-record streak.

Source: Twitter @MarcJSpears

Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba

Steph Curry on Jonathan Kuminga’s struggles from the free-throw line vs. Denver:

“I think it could be good for him in terms of just dealing with a tough stretch and staying confident in yourself. That’s all you can do in this league…So I’m excited to see how he bounces back.” – 1:48 AM

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

Watch Stephen Curry become first player ever with 3,000 3-pointers nba.nbcsports.com/2021/12/29/wat… – 1:48 AM

Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron

Steph Curry: “It’s a weird thought to think that every three I make will be a new record.” – 1:20 AM

Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron

Stephen Curry: “It all kind of went wrong in the first half, but I loved the way we fought. … Twenty-nine other teams would’ve probably laid down and died.” – 1:17 AM

Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind

Michael Malone says it was an easy decision to start Facu Campazzo tonight in place of Monte Morris. A key reason why Campazzo got the nod: Malone thought he guarded Steph Curry well at times last season. – 12:46 AM

Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire

Another game, another historic night for Steph Curry. Against the Nuggets, Curry became the first NBA player to hit 3,000 career 3-pointers. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2021/12/28/wat… – 12:44 AM

Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind

Michael Malone postgame: “They’ve got the best record in the NBA. We weren’t playing St. Buzzy’s tonight….we did enough to pull the win out.”

“You don’t see Steph Curry go 6-16 and 5-14 from 3 very often.” – 12:40 AM

Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind

Steph Curry tonight: 23 pts on 6-16 shooting, 5-14 from three with 6 turnovers. Denver hounded him all night long without its starting backcourt. – 12:37 AM

Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS

Final: Nuggets 89, Warriors 86

-Couldn’t overcome brutal first half (-24)

-Missed 15 free throws

-Never had a lead

-Curry 23p, Wiggins 21 – 12:31 AM

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

Warriors held the Nuggets to 14 points in the third quarter, 15 in the fourth. But they lose 89-86. Silent Steph Curry first half until he broke out late. Warriors had 18 turnovers, missed 15 of their 31 free throws.

Record: 27-7.

Next two: at Nuggets, at Jazz without Draymond – 12:30 AM

Brad Botkin @bradbotkincbs

Curry giving that ball up is trash – 12:27 AM

Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe

Curry just took Austin Rivers’ soul – 12:21 AM

Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA

With no Draymond, seems like GSW needs to go at Jokic with Curry in PnR every time. They’re really struggling to get organized otherwise. – 12:20 AM

Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe

Steph is watching intently while the refs watch the replay. Now he’s talking about it with Campazzo.

The long replay should make Kerr feel better about riding Curry to 39 minutes – 12:18 AM

The Ringer @ringernba

Steph Curry is the only NBA player in history with:

– 3,000 three pointers

– bars about his college dining hall

Congrats Steph! 😂

pic.twitter.com/PLUFT0BnSO – 12:13 AM

Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe

Kerr with a similar predicament to Phoenix, this time trailing: play Curry the entire quarter or find a couple minutes of rest.

He’s at 33 minutes with 6 minutes left. – 12:10 AM

The Ringer @ringernba

Steph Curry is Mr. 3️⃣0️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ 🙌

(📼 @SportsCenter)

pic.twitter.com/MrsWEAzhym – 12:08 AM

Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto

Stephen Curry is the first player in NBA history to hit 3,000 career threes. Steph Curry has now made at least one three-pointer in 157 consecutive games, matching his own NBA-record streak and adding to his legacy as the greatest shooter ever. pic.twitter.com/UKyPuANQBY – 12:03 AM

Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA

Denver with 19 points in 16 minutes in the 2nd half. 1-11 on 3s. They still lead by 9 though, and the Jokic bench minutes are over. Curry will also need to rest again. – 12:03 AM

Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba

Stephen Curry made his 3000th three-pointer to close the third quarter. – 11:55 PM

Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron

With 4.7 seconds left in the third quarter, Stephen Curry just hit his first 3-pointer of the night. That was actually the 3,000th of his career. Of course, he’s not really in the mood to celebrate. He’s now 1-for-8 from 3 on the night. – 11:54 PM

Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS

Stephen Curry misses his first 7 3-pointers, makes his eighth, becomes the first NBA player with 3,000 triples. – 11:54 PM

Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews

With that three, Steph Curry becomes the first NBA player to hit 3,000 career three-pointers. – 11:53 PM

Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears

Warriors guard Stephen Curry has become the first player in NBA history to hit 3,000 career threes. He has hit at least one three-pointer in 157 consecutive games, matching his own NBA-record streak. – 11:53 PM

Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron

Somehow, despite everything, the Warriors are within 11 (68-57) with less than three minutes left in the third. With Curry sitting, Golden State is showing some fight. – 11:45 PM

Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron

It’s midway through the third quarter, and Stephen Curry has more turnovers (6) than points (5). He’s 1-for-7 from the field (0-for-6 from 3-point range). – 11:34 PM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

Isiah Thomas called Denver’s defense in the first half “a defensive show” during the halftime break.

It’s hard to hold down Curry forever, but there were tangible reasons why Denver’s defense was so improved. One guy that stood out IMO: Zeke Nnaji. – 11:15 PM

Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind

Nuggets hold Steph Curry to 2 points in the 1st half on 1-6 shooting (0-5 3FG’s) with 4 turnovers.

Denver started Facu Campazzo and Austin Rivers in the backcourt tonight. – 11:09 PM

Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar

Steph Curry is 0-5 from 3 in the first half vs the Nuggets.

Surely he’ll hit one in the second half but if Lu Dort ever had a chance to take the lead in consecutive games with a made 3… – 11:09 PM

Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson

Nuggets lead 60-36 over the Warriors at the half.

Denver’s guards have limited Steph Curry to 2 points. TWO.

Will Barton is up to 17 points and Nikola Jokic has 14 points, 7 rebounds and 4 assists.

If you were Coach Malone what would be your message to the team? – 11:09 PM

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

It’s 60-36 Nuggets at halftime. Steph Curry a quiet 1/6 FG with 2 points and four turnovers. Warriors missing about 14 different aspects of Draymond Green’s skill set. Bench went 2/9 FG. No answer for Jokic. No space for Curry. – 11:08 PM

Brad Botkin @bradbotkincbs

If you can find a worse half of basketball that Curry has played, I’d be interested to see it – 11:08 PM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

Halftime rotations for the Nuggets as they lead the Warriors 60-36.

-Steph Curry had 2 points on 6 shots

-Will Barton had 17 points on 6/8

-Jokić has 14-7-4-2

-36 flipping points allowed pic.twitter.com/0ewEDqkngL – 11:08 PM

Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron

HALFTIME: Warriors trail the Nuggets, 60-36. Boos emanating from the crowd. In a fitting end to the half, Curry air-balled a 33-footer. Curry has 2 points on 1-for-6 shooting (0-for-5 from 3) with 4 turnovers. Might be the worst half of his career. – 11:07 PM

Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba

Stephen Curry scores his first bucket of the game with just over two minutes left in the first half against the Nuggets. – 11:03 PM

Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson

Denver’s defensive effort should not be overlooked on a night like this against the best shooter of all time.

It won’t be discussed much but a second/third unit of guards are holding Steph Curry to 0 points in the first half. – 10:52 PM

Michael Singer @msinger

Impressive first quarter for #Nuggets, who take 31-16 lead after one. Warriors turned it over eight (!) times en route to seven Denver points.

Barton with 14, Jokic with 8/5/3/2.

Swarming defense on Curry, too. He didn’t score in 9 minutes. – 10:38 PM

Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron

END OF Q1: Warriors trail the Nuggets, 31-16. Rough start for Golden State, which has more turnovers (8!) than assists (6). Curry was scoreless with a plus-minus of minus-13 in nine minutes. – 10:37 PM

Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe

That’s four first-quarter turnovers for Curry – 10:31 PM

Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA

Steph Curry now has 4 TOs. Warriors have coughed it up on 7 of their 19 possessions and trail by 13 early. Nuggets have 29 points on 20 poss, 145 ortg. – 10:31 PM

Michael Singer @msinger

Steph Curry’s already got three turnovers, with Austin and Facu hounding him.

Meanwhile, #Nuggets jump out to 8-0 lead. – 10:16 PM

Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen

Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba

Stephen Curry, Gary Payton II, Andrew Wiggins, Juan Toscano-Anderson, and Kevon Looney will start against the Denver Nuggets tonight. – 8:22 PM

Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews

Tonight’s starters:

Steph Curry

Gary Payton II

Andrew Wiggins

Juan Toscano-Anderson

Kevon Looney – 8:19 PM

Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron

Warriors’ starters tonight: GPII, Curry, Wiggins, JTA and Looney. Kerr said Kuminga will play a lot at the 4. – 8:19 PM

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

Warriors starters tonight vs Nuggets

Steph Curry

Gary Payton II

Andrew Wiggins

Juan Toscano-Anderson

Kevon Looney – 8:18 PM

Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind

Steph Curry in three games against the Nuggets last season (Denver went 1-2 vs. Golden State):

– 35 pts (14-23 FG’s, 5-11 3FG’s), 11 rebs, 4 asts

– 53 pts (14-24 FG’s, 10-18 3FG’s), 6 rebs, 4 asts

– 32 pts (11-18 FG’s, 4-9 3FG’s), 8 rebs, 3 asts – 6:24 PM

Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire

Steph Curry finally broke his Christmas slump with a 33-point performance during the Warriors’ win over the Suns. Here is a look at the stats and highlights. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2021/12/26/sta… – 4:00 PM

