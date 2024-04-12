Stephen Curry has 22 points, Warriors rally to beat Trail Blazers 100-92

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Stephen Curry had 22 points and the Golden State Warriors won their third straight with a 100-92 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday night.

Jonathan Kuminga added 19 points for the Warriors, who have won nine of their last 10. Golden State has already clinched a play-in spot but can potentially improve its playoff seeding in the final two games.

Deandre Ayton led Portland with 25 points and 11 rebounds. Scoot Henderson had 18 points and 12 assists. It was his eighth game this season with at least 10 assists, which leads all rookies.

The Trail Blazers, sitting in second-to-last in the Western Conference, have won just two of their last 15 games.

Neither team was able to lead by more than single digits through the first three quarters. Kris Murray made a 3-pointer that gave the Blazers an 85-79 lead with just more than nine minutes left. Curry's 3 narrowed it for the Warriors.

Curry's pullup jumper tied the score at 86. Kevon Looney added a free throw before Curry made another 3 to make it 90-86 with 4:42 to go, and the Warriors led the rest of the way.

With the victory the Warriors (45-35) surpassed their win total from last season, when they went to the conference semifinals.

“It's a loaded conference. Everybody's good,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr said. “It's just tough to make up ground.”

Golden State was coming off a 134-120 victory over the Lakers on Tuesday night. Klay Thompson scored 27 points and the Warriors made a season-high 26 3-pointers.

Thompson was unavailable against the Blazers because of right knee tendonitis. Draymond Green (right knee contusion) and Gary Payton II (left calf tightness) were also unavailable.

The Blazers have been inundated all year by injuries and they sat several players as the season wound down. Among those on the bench were Anfernee Simons (right knee tendonitis) Jerami Grant (right hamstring strain) and Matisse Thybulle (right ankle).

Portland led 19-12 in the opening quarter, but overall it was close for most of the first half and Golden State took a 49-46 lead into the break.

It was back-and-forth throughout the third quarter. Ayton's jumper from out front knotted the game at 54 for the Blazers, but Andrew Wiggins answered with a 3-pointer for Golden State.

The Blazers went up 64-62 on Henderson's floater but the lead was short-lived and the Warriors led 75-74 going into the final period.

UP NEXT:

Warriors: Host the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday night, wrapping up Golden State's league-high 17th back-to-back of the the season. The Warriors host Utah on Sunday to wrap up the regular season.

Trail Blazers: Host the Houston Rockets on Friday night before visiting the Kings on Sunday in the final game of the season.

