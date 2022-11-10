Stephen Colbert's Late Show had a soundtrack for election night, then an '80s hit for the GOP's big flop

The Late Show used music to prepare for the 2022 midterms, parodying popular Christmas carols to gird for a red holiday season on Tuesday night.

But when Tuesday's "red wave" failed to materialize, Stephen Colbert's team drew on a hit from the 1980s to poke fun at House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy. You can watch German pop star Nena sing below about the bag of wasted balloons she bought as McCarthy's party planner.

