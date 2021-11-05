Stephen Colbert Turns Aaron Rodgers' Vaccine Lie Into An Extremely Dirty Joke

Stephen Colbert had a very uncomfortable thought after it was revealed this week that Green Bay Packers star Aaron Rodgers lied about getting vaccinated for the coronavirus.

Rodgers declared in August that he had been “immunized” against the virus. But after he tested positive this week, the NFL Network reported that he was not, in fact, vaccinated. Rodgers had taken a homeopathic remedy in hopes that the league would accept that instead.

It did not.

“My Goop senses are tingling,” Colbert said, referring to actor Gwyneth Paltrow’s wellness company, which sells, among other things, jade eggs to insert into one’s vagina for “squeezing and releasing” exercises.

“I’m no expert, but I’m guessing it’s a lot easier just to play football with a shot in your arm than a jade egg stuck where the sun don’t shine,” Colbert said. “Then again, they are called the Packers.”

See more in his Thursday night monologue:

