Stephen Colbert Reveals What He’s Most Looking Forward To When Trump Leaves Office

“Late Show” host Stephen Colbert said he was emotional when he learned on Saturday that President-elect Joe Biden had defeated President Donald Trump in last week’s election.

“I sat down and just started crying with relief and Evie said, ‘You never have to talk about him again,’” Colbert said, referring to his wife, Evelyn McGee-Colbert. “And then I cried with joy.”

Colbert also said there were some things he was looking forward to once Trump finally leaves town.

“For the first time in four years, we’ll be able to shift our collective focus away from him and onto anything else,” he said. “Maybe each other, wouldn’t that be nice?”

Colbert said people might even be nicer again, including himself.

“One of the things I’ve found about this job is that I tend to reflect back the national tone ― and that tone comes from the top,” he said.

“This is entirely my responsibility: I’ve done harsher jokes than I’ve ever done in my entire life,” Colbert added. “This is why they say don’t wrestle with a pig because you’ll both get filthy and the pig likes it.”

See his full monologue below:

