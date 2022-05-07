Stephen Colbert Takes A Scathing Swing At Rudy Giuliani

Lee Moran
·1 min read
Stephen Colbert Takes A Scathing Swing At Rudy Giuliani

Stephen Colbert took a belated swing at that bizarre video of Rudy Giuliani promoting his Cameo profile on Friday’s broadcast of “The Late Show.”

Colbert revisited the weird clip, which Giuliani tweeted and then deleted earlier this week, by jumping into character as the former New York City mayor and attorney to ex-President Donald Trump.

“We can talk about anything, even about how those who actively seek to destroy their own country face no consequences and can relax on a golf course looking like a happy little potato and culottes, hawking birthday greetings for Merlot money. Click below,” mimicked Colbert.

And the hits kept coming.

Watch Colbert’s full monologue here:

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

