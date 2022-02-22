Stephen Colbert Spots The Most Devastatingly Painful Injury Of The Winter Olympics

Stephen Colbert spotted the most awkward, and quite possibly most painful, injury of the just-ended Winter Olympics: a frozen penis.

“Or as it’s known by its official medical diagnosis: chilly willy,” Colbert cracked.

Cross-country skier Remi Lindholm suffered the injury on Saturday, calling the event “one of the worst competitions I’ve been in.”

He also said it was the second time it had happened.

“This has happened before?” Colbert asked in disbelief. “And he kept skiing?”

But the “Late Show” host was just getting warmed up on the topic of frozen penises.

Check out more in his Monday night monologue:

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.