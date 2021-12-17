Stephen Colbert Slaps Alleged GOP Capitol Riot Plotters With New Nickname

“Late Show” host Stephen Colbert on Thursday debuted a new nickname for the six House Republicans who allegedly plotted for months to subvert the 2020 election result.

Colbert tore into GOP Reps. Jim Jordan (Ohio), Scott Perry (Penn.), Paul Gosar (Ariz.), Louie Gohmert (Texas), Mo Brooks (Ala.) and Andy Biggs (Ariz) for what The New York Times has described as their “outsize role” in attempting to flip President Joe Biden’s victory over former President Donald Trump.

“Also known as ‘Steal Team Dicks,’” the comedian joked, playing on the name of the Navy SEALs unit Seal Team Six who killed al Qaeda leader and 9/11 mastermind Osama bin Laden in 2011.

Colbert also hit Trump with a tasty new moniker suggested by a viewer, Schumck à l’Orange.

Watch the video here:

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

