Stephen Colbert Shreds Donald Trump With Just 'A Little Bit Of A Red Flag'

Stephen Colbert on Tuesday pointed to a new Washington Post article in which 16 former aides to former President Donald Trump sent the blunt message that he must not return to the White House.

“We hear a lot of warnings from a large group of anti-Trump radicals, they’re called people who have worked with him,” cracked the “Late Show” host.”

Their warning was “a little bit of a red flag,” said Colbert.

“It’s like a Hinge profile that says, ‘A funny thing about me is that all my exes testified against me at the sentencing,’” he added.

Watch Colbert’s full monologue here:

