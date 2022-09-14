Stephen Colbert Shows Trump’s Path Down ‘Nutball Treason Highway’ In Damning Supercut

Stephen Colbert said the Jan. 6 committee will resume hearings later this month, and the next revelations about former President Donald Trump “will shock everyone who has not been watching this show.”

Colbert noted that “Late Show” viewers had been ahead of the game.

“It turns out we predicted every insane criminal step he took down nutball treason highway,” Colbert said before sharing a “humble” reminder of how he was right about what Trump was plotting long before it happened:

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.