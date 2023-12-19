Stephen Colbert Shocks Audience With New Gig Idea For Rudy Giuliani

Stephen Colbert on Monday said Rudy Giuliani “needs cash and he needs it real quick” after a jury ordered the former New York mayor and Donald Trump attorney to pay $148 million to the two Georgia election workers he defamed during his efforts to overturn the 2020 election result.

And “The Late Show” host drew audible gasps and lighthearted chiding from his studio audience with a joke about how Giuliani could make the money.

“He’s going to have to stop making videos on Cameo and start making videos on Only Fans,” Colbert cracked as a photograph of Giuliani’s infamous hidden camera scene in “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm” appeared on the screen.

In the movie, Giuliani was caught on camera with his hand in his pants in a hotel room with actor Maria Bakalova, who he believed was a journalist.

’No? No?” Colbert asked the crowd following their response to the suggestion.

“OK,” he added, grinning.

Watch Colbert’s full monologue here:

Related...