Stephen Colbert Sees The Great Lengths People Will Go For High-Price Burgers And Beer

Stephen Colbert is excited for the weekend even if it costs him a body part.

Colbert, during his “Late Show” monologue on Friday, poked fun at the rising cost of grocery store items in the U.S.

Inflation has hit stores across the country this year, meaning household grocery buys like toilet paper and drink mix are growing in price, the New York Times reported earlier this week.

The Russian invasion of Ukraine earlier this year created a supply chain crisis that, in turn, has created higher prices for consumers.

Colbert, on Friday, joked that Americans would go great lengths to kickback outdoors.

“I’m feeling it’s going to be a great weekend to grab some burgers and beers and have a barbecue once you’ve sold a kidney to afford the burgers and beers,” he said.

It’s not just burgers and beers that are rising in price, however.

The price of margarine, for instance, rose by 23.5% between April 2021 and April 2022, according to a breakdown of U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics by CNN Business.

Eggs also increased in price by 22.6% while chicken prices jumped by 16.4% in the same year, the statistics show.

Colbert noted how prices at the grocery store have been running rampant.

“Costs are so high that America’s favorite new game show is ‘The Price Is What,’” he quipped.

You can watch the rest of Colbert’s monologue, including his digs at celebrities who backed cryptocurrency, below.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

