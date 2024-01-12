Stephen Colbert Schools Ron DeSantis After His Most Nonsensical Attack Yet

Stephen Colbert on Thursday spotted one of the strangest political attacks yet by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who is struggling in his campaign for the Republican presidential nomination.

DeSantis this week simultaneously continued his attacks on the LGBTQ community and defended his ongoing war with Disney by claiming the company is “transing” kids.

“First of all: No they weren’t,” Colbert fired back. “And second: Transing? That’s not a verb!”

He then took DeSantis’ strange grammar to the next level.

“They’re transing kids. They’re nonbinarying uncles. They’re bisexualating baristas,” he mocked. “With God as my witness, I will not let your grandfather be lesbianed!”

See more in his Thursday night monologue: