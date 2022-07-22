Stephen Colbert really wants a role in The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power

Devan Coggan
·3 min read
Stephen Colbert loves The Lord of the Rings about as much as hobbits love second breakfast.

The Late Show host has a well-documented obsession with all things J.R.R. Tolkien, whether he's demolishing his guests in a Silmarillion trivia battle or cameo-ing in Peter Jackson's Hobbit movies. He's the kind of guy who can recite "The Fall of Gil-galad" from memory or launch into a lengthy rant about Glorfindel with zero notice. In fact, he even appeared on the cover of this very publication, dressed up as Gandalf, Legolas, and Bilbo Baggins.

So, it only makes sense that Amazon tapped Colbert to host the San Diego Comic-Con panel for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, teasing an in-depth look at the much-hyped fantasy series.

Colbert hosted the Friday morning panel in Hall H, which was packed with a brand-new trailer, exclusive footage, and plenty of general geekery. He was soon joined on stage by showrunners JD Payne and Patrick McKay and producer Lindsey Weber, and he proceeded to pepper them with nerdy questions. (Why do some of the elves have short hair? Because not all elves look alike. Do the female dwarves have beards? Yes. Will we see Ent-wives in the show? Maybe.)

Stephen Colbert, Robert Aramayo and Benjamin Walker speak onstage at "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" panel during 2022 Comic-Con International: San Diego at San Diego Convention Center on July 22, 2022 in San Diego, California.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images Stephen Colbert with 'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' stars Robert Aramayo and Benjamin Walker at San Diego Comic-Con

For an hour and a half, Colbert seemed to be having the time of his life, correcting audience members on their pronunciation of Eärendil and answering questions about his favorite Silmarillion character. (For the record, he named Pharazôn, who's played in The Rings of Power by Trystan Gravelle.)

The Rings of Power is set during the Second Age, thousands of years before the events of The Lord of the Rings or The Hobbit. Before introducing the showrunners, Colbert spoke about his own long fascination with this period of Middle-earth history, telling the audience, "It's a story of hope and encroaching darkness, unlikely friendships, of home, and this being Tolkien, it's a story of loss. I've seen a little bit of [the show], but I have declined their kind offer to watch the entire season because I want to discover, along with you and everyone else, what parts of that known story are going to be told."

The panel ended with a round of audience questions for the showrunners and cast members, but the very last question was addressed to McKay and Payne: Would they commit to casting super-nerd Colbert in the second season? As they audience cheered, Payne produced a piece of paper and asked for Colbert's signature, calling it a binding promise. So when The Rings of Power returns for its inevitable second season, keep your eyes peeled: You just might see one tall, nerdy late-night host in Middle-earth.  

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power will debut Sept. 2 on Prime Video.

