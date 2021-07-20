Stephen Colbert Offers Up Some Blunt Prison Advice For Jan. 6 Riot Suspects

Stephen Colbert is naming and shaming more alleged Jan. 6 insurrectionists who attacked the U.S. Capitol in a failed attempt to stop the certification of the 2020 election results and keep Donald Trump in office.

According to the FBI, Nathan Wayne Entrekin wore a Roman gladiator costume to portray a figure from the Book of Mormon and kept texting and sending videos to his mom, with whom he lives.

“Good news, Nathan. If they convict you, you’re getting your own place,” Colbert cracked.

Colbert also had some prison advice for Brandon Fellows, whose bail was revoked after his probation officer testified that he left lewd voicemails.

“On your first day, go out in the yard and punch the most annoying person in the face,” Colbert suggested. “It will be you.”

See more in his Monday night monologue:

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.