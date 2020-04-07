Stephen Colbert Listens In As Moses Returns To The Burning Bush In The Coronavirus Era

Click here to read the full article.

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert is back in action, even if the rest of us aren’t. In a clip from tonight’s episode, the CBS late-night does some revisionist history that involves Charlton Heston, a burning bush, the coronavirus — and, of course, Tiger King.

Starting off with a CNN report about how some churches are defying shelter-in-place orders from on high, Earth-wise, the sketch follows a wise-cracking Lord Almighty as he encounters a kneeling Moses from The Ten Commandments. Splicing God’s Word with dialogue from the 1956 epic, it imagines advice that the Creator bestows upon his humble servant.

“In the future, there will be a worldwide pandemic,” Moses is told. “Super-scary. Tell the faithful they should pray to me from home.”

But wait, there’s more.

“Also, worry not — I will send down a savoir,” God says. “They will ask, ‘What is his name?'” Moses replies.

At the risk of giving away a solid punchline, we’ll pause here while the reader comes up with one for him- or herself. (Just one hint: It’s not the guy Colbert name-checks on a nightly basis.) When you’re ready, watch how it plays out below, but remember: Thou shalt not be a sucker!”

On #LSSC tonight: Moses has another job to do. pic.twitter.com/kKVs1Q07Us — A Late Show (@colbertlateshow) April 7, 2020





