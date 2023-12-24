Stephen Colbert Hits Andy Cohen, Anderson Cooper With 'Big Question' On New Year's Eve

Stephen Colbert dropped the “big question on everyone’s mind” as he asked Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper, co-hosts of CNN’s New Year’s Eve special, whether they’d be drinking on the air this year.

The “Late Show” comedian questioned the two after CNN reportedly barred correspondents and anchors from on-air alcohol consumption last year, a change that followed years ofwildmoments during the special.

Former CNN chairman and CEO Chris Licht claimed the broadcast boozing eroded network personalities’ “credibility” and damaged “respectability” among viewers, Variety reported.

“Will you be drinking this year?” Colbert asked the two on Thursday.

“I think you’re going to have to tune in to see,” Cooper replied.

The response prompted Colbert to kick off the New Year’s festivities with the two by breaking out tequila shots “just for the holidays.”

He later tossed up a seriesofheadlines on Cohen’s recent plea on E! News for CNN to “give the daddies some juice.”

Cooper told Colbert that sober Andy was not “any less embarrassing” last year compared to prior New Year’s Eve specials.

“He asked wildly inappropriate questions, we had Nick Cannon and I think he suggested that Nick get a vasectomy,” Cooper noted before Cohen shrugged.

“I say what everyone else is thinking,” Cohen added.

Related...