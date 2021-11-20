Stephen Colbert Has Hilarious Way To Trick Anti-Vaxxers Into Taking COVID Treatment Pills

Stephen Colbert pointed out the “one problem” with COVID-19 treatment pills on Friday’s episode of “The Late Show.”

Namely, that they only work “when you take it and the people who’ll need to take it, by and large, are anti-vaxxers” and likely won’t want to.

So, Colbert joked that President Joe Biden’s administration had come up with a way to get them to take the drugs with a rebrand of the bottles they come in.

See the spoof marketing stunt from the 4-minute mark here:

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Related...