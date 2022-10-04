Stephen Colbert Gives Trump's Ugly 'Death Wish' Threat A Brutal Reality Check

Stephen Colbert called out former President Donald Trump for issuing a not-so-veiled threat against Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.).

In a post on his struggling social media site, Trump said McConnell has a “DEATH WISH” for supporting “Democrat sponsored Bills.”

A Trump spokesperson later clarified that it was a “political” death wish. But Colbert wasn’t moved.

“Okay, but it’s never great when you have to clarify that your death wish is a metaphor,” Colbert said, then offered up an example to show the absurdity of it: “I want this mob to march on my opponent’s house. Figuratively. Which is metaphorically at 471 Pine Cone Road, and leave a severed horse’s head in his bed ― as an allegory for his head.”

The “Late Show” host also spotted some “overt racism” in Trump’s latest post in his Monday monologue:

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.